Organize your bathroom like a pro with these smart hacks

Whether you love it or hate it, organizing your home is essential if you want to keep track of your belongings and be able to access your everyday must-haves easily. And while getting your kitchen and closets to look like they belong on a Pinterest board may be something you aim for, organizing your bathroom probably doesn’t spark joy in the same way.

If you’re no stranger to cluttered bathroom cabinets and unruly drawers, you’re not alone, which is why we’re sharing a few creative hacks that you can use to tidy up your bathroom quickly — see them in action in the video above!

For starters, there are a ton of great ways to use containers you may already have at home to keep things organized in the bathroom.

Try putting your extra toilet paper rolls in any container you like (instead of just tossing them under the sink or on top of the toilet tank). You can also use extra spice racks to tidy up your small products, like bottles of vitamins or nail polish. Whether you decide to mount the racks on your walls or inside a cabinet is up to you. And if you really want to go the extra mile and organize your makeup products while you’re at it, glue little magnets to the back of your must-haves and arrange them on a metal cookie sheet that can be left out or tucked away.

However, if you’d rather start with fresh new organizational tools, we’ve compiled a couple of our favorite bathroom organizers from The Container Store below to get you started.

