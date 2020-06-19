Organizations Around the Country Are Hosting Virtual Juneteenth Events

Photo credit: Dylan Buell - Getty Images

Each year on June 19, Juneteenth is observed across America. Also called Juneteenth Independence Day, Jubilee Day, Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, the holiday commemorates the day news of the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment finally reached enslaved Black Texans in 1865.



This year, amid nationwide protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many other Black Americans, Juneteenth takes on further significance. If you're looking to commemorate the holiday — or simply learn more about it — check out these virtual Juneteenth events from organizations around the country. If you'd prefer to join a local celebration, contact nearby museums and public libraries to see if they're hosting an event.

1. Juneteenth Virtual Music Festival: On June 18 and 19, the Juneteenth Music Festival, based in Denver, Colorado, will host a series of virtual events celebrating Black history. There will be musical performances, live podcasts, a virtual dance competition, comedy, and more. Find a full schedule of events here.

2. Juneteenth: Creating Legacy in Contested Places: On June 19 at 2 p.m. EST, join the New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture for a virtual event including music, food, and discussion. You can learn more and register here.

3. Juneteenth Online Festival: From June 19 to 28, the Juneteenth Online Festival Portal will feature workshops, seminars, and entertainment in celebration of Juneteenth. The portal opens with a kickoff concert on June 19 at 12 p.m. EST.

4. Re-envisioning and Re-building the Immigration Justice Movement: Join Amnesty International on June 19 at 12 p.m. EST for a guided discussion about anti-Blackness in the immigration justice movement through policy and practice perspective. You can register and learn more here.

5. Juneteenth 2020: On June 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST, the Baltimore Legacy Chapter, Association of Black Social Workers will host a series of events to celebrate Juneteenth, including a meditation, a history lesson, and an African dance class.

6. Food for the Body, Food for the Soul: Join the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire on June 18, 19, and 20 for a series of live-streamed events, including a cooking show and virtual concerts and performances. You can register and find the full schedule here.

7. Susan G. Komen Juneteenth Celebration: On June 19 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST, join the Los Angeles branch of the Susan G. Komen organization for a discussion about healthcare and racial inequalities.

8. Juneteenth #AllyBoston: On June 19 at 7 p.m. EST, join AfrimericanOne for an evening of culture and a discussion about how to be a better ally (the event will focus on the Boston area).

9. Juneteenth: Then and Now: On June 19 at 7 p.m. EST, join the Brooklyn-based BRIC TV for a virtual town hall that will look at the "state of freedom in Black communities as they grapple with COVID-19, benign neglect, and state-sanctioned violence."

10. Juneteenth Virtual Community Day: The Amistad Center for Art & Culture, located inside the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford, Connecticut, has a virtual Juneteenth exhibit on its website that you can visit whenever you'd like. There, you can watch videos about the history of Juneteenth, a musical performance by Abubakar & Babafemi: Generations of Drummers, and an African dance performance by Friendz World Music.

11. The History of Juneteenth and Systemic Racism & Solutions: On June 19 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. EST, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis will host a Zoom conversation with Dr. James C. Anyike, the Lead Servant/Pastor of Scott United Methodist Church, and Tammy L. Cooper, Black History Educator and college professor. You can learn more and register here.



12. Freedom on Juneteenth: On Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. EST, the Karamu House will host an original theatrical production and artistic response to the recent murders of Black Americans through music, dance, and spoken word. You can learn more and find out how to watch the event here.

