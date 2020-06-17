Organizations and Activists to Hold Press Conference on Black Wall Street

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / In the early 20th Century, Tulsa, OK. was home to one of the most affluent black business districts in the U.S. The Greenwood District was dubbed "Black Wall Street" because of the plethora of black-owned businesses.

However, the district was obliterated in 1921, during a bloody race massacre. Mobs of angry white Tulsa residents killed over 300 black Tulsa residents and destroyed over 1,200 black homes and numerous businesses.

Organizations across the nation and renowned activists including Al Sharpton, Dr. Cornel West, and Hill Harper rally together to spearhead a project to restore what's left of Black Wall Street in Tulsa.



SPEAKERS

Dr. Freeman Culver, President/CEO, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Tulsa, OK

Rev. Horace Sheffield III, Activist, National Chair, Rebuilding Historic Greenwood Commercial District Campaign, Detroit, MI

Hill Harper, Actor, Activist, Honorary Co-Chair, Rebuilding Historic Greenwood Commercial District Campaign

Dr. Patricia Carter Breeckner, Greenwood Business Owners Association, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mike Meehan, Owner - Fat Guys Burger Bar, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Kim Randolph, President/CEO - Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, Kansas City, Missouri

WHAT

Press conference to announce rebuilding of the original Black Wall Street

WHEN

Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Photo, video, and interview opportunities available

WHERE

102 N. Greenwood, Courtyard Area, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74120

About the Historic Greenwood Commercial District

The Historic Greenwood Commercial District brings together people, partnerships, and possibilities to sustain a strong and vibrant urban district through planning, coordinating and communicating with and between all sectors of the Uptown community and beyond.

MEDIA CONTACT

TeShayla Coates

teshayla@coates-communications.com

