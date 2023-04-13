Eezy Oyj

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 13 APRIL 2023 AT 12.30

Organisation of the Board of Directors of Eezy Plc

Eezy Plc’s annual general meeting (AGM) was held today on 13 April 2023. Tapio Pajuharju, Kati Hagros, Paul-Petteri Savolainen, Jarno Suominen, Mika Uotila and Mikko Wirén were re-elected as the members of the Board of Directors. Maria Pajamo was elected as a new member.

In a formation meeting of the Board, held after the AGM, Tapio Pajuharju was elected to continue as the chairman.

Mika Uotila (chair), Kati Hagros and Jarno Suominen will be the Audit committee.

The Human Resources Committee members will be Maria Pajamo (chair), Tapio Pajuharju and Mikko Wirén.





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



