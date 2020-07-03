Organigram lays off 220 workers, will cultivate less cannabis than expected

MONCTON, N.B. — Organigram Holdings Inc. is laying off at least 220 employees in an effort to better align its production capacity with prevailing market conditions.

The Moncton-based cannabis company says the cuts will impact a quarter of its workforce.

Organigram says it will move forward with a leaner and more flexible workforce.

It now has a total workforce of 609 employees including 84 staff members who were previously temporarily laid off, but may be recalled if the company requires them.

The company also announced that for the foreseeable future it will continue to cultivate less cannabis than its Moncton operation was designed to produce.

It will instead focus on bringing new strains of plants to meet emerging consumer demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:OGI)

The Canadian Press