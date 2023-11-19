Organic wine boxes, fruit candles and dan dan noodle kits – what to buy food lovers for Christmas

Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Observer

Rainbow sprinkles

OFM observer food monthly Gift Guide 2023 Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Observer

The best looking (and tasting) party cake toppings from irreverent bakery Get Baked.

£15 for 1kg, getbaked supplies.com

Abstract enamel mussel pot

mussel pot Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Observer

Makes cooking a moules feast as joyous as eating it.

£49.99, souschef.co.uk

Stepney City Farm potters and friends

From left, Jess Jos mug, Richard Fuest cup, Tony Joslin pouring bowl.

Beautiful to look at and hold: mugs, mixing bowls and more, from veteran and early-career ceramicists.

From left, mug £25, jessjos.com; mug £20, @richardfuest_ceramics, large pouring bowl £40, tonyjoslinceramics.com; all will have works at Stepney City Farm studio open day, 9 December

Squiggly vegetable napkins

Vintage linen embroidered knapkins.

Upcycled vintage linen embroidered with Megan Forbes Adam’s wiggly fruit and vegetable illustrations, each one unique.

From £15 each, studio-mink.co.uk

Secondhand glassware

Vintage glass celery vase.

We love all of RE-Found’s carefully curated vintage kitchen and serveware, but especially this niche-use celery vase. Would also suit fresh herbs.

From £26, re-foundobjects.com

I Wanna Be Yours tea towel

I Wanna Be Yours tea towel.

You wash the pots, you call the shots … Dry up with the nation’s favourite punk poet.

£11, johncooperclarke.com

Little by Little jewellery

Little by Little jewellery.

Collections themed around olives, oranges and watermelon, from a food stylist turned jeweller, with donations going to charity Luminary Bakery.

From £55, littlebylittlejewellery.com

John Broadley prints

John Broadley ‘Ceci n’est pas un ortolan’ print.

Secret ortolan, giant langoustines, abundant profiteroles and a Waldorf shortage – amusing food scenarios from the Quo Vadis menu illustrator.

£19, johnbroadley.bigcartel.com

Black Lines Oatnog

Bottle of Black Lines Oatnog.

Smooth and spiced, creamy and boozy; serve hot or over ice. A modish take on guilty boozy pleasure. Every bottle sold funds three meals for The Felix Project.

£18, blacklinesdrinks.com

Waitrose x Lulu Guinness bag

Waitrose x Lulu Guinness canvas tote bag.

For fashionable friends who shop with style.

£12, waitrose.com

Pickled brussels sprouts

Jar of Fortnum & Mason pickled brussels sprouts.

How to make sprouts more divisive? Aficionados will welcome these on a cheeseboard.

£9.95, fortnumandmason.com

Chocolate alfajores

Chocolate alfajores biscuits.

Perfectly stocking sized – a biscuity cake in a tin, filled with ganache or caramel, in flavours from coffee to lemon.

£4.80, surchocolates.co.uk

Christmas spirits

Christmas pudding gin and Christmas cake whisky.

We love a novelty bottle – but they have to taste good, too. The gin has been infused with Christmas pudding, then redistilled; while no cake has been near the whisky – rather, the name refers to tasting notes.

Christmas pudding gin £35.85, sacredgin.com; Christmas cake whisky £41.95, masterofmalt.com

Pasta and citrus notebooks

Pasta and citrus notebooks.

For recipe notes and thoughts on food.

£25 (A5) and £35 (A4), choosingkeeping.com

Food candles

OFM observer food monthly Gift Guide 2023 Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Observer

Almost too pretty to light.

From £20, choosingkeeping.com

Refugee Community Kitchen apron

Sturdy cotton to stand against spills; giant pocket for kitchen implements; funds 28 hot meals for displaced people. We love the RCK apron.

£30, refugeecommunitykitchen.org

Fruit and vegetable soaps

Italian fruit and vegetable soaps.

Beautiful packaging and heady fragrances by Italian brand Nesti Dante.

From £4.75, amazon.co.uk

Four in a Row chocolate game

Four in a Row chocolate game.

Part treat, part game – winner takes all?

£10, Marks & Spencer

Pasta-water candle

Starchy, slightly warm – carb lovers will find comfort in this scent from offbeat scent masters DS & Durga, joining forces here with NYC restaurant Jupiter, helmed by ex-River Cafe’s Jess Shadbolt.

£60, e-scents.co.uk

Allday Goods knives

Allday Goods kitchen knives.

The fun rainbow-swirl handles are made with recycled plastic; the blades cut like a dream.

Table knives £75; everyday santoku £140; forged santoku £220; alldaygoods.co.uk

Bobo wine boxes

BOBO wine boxes.

Three bottles’ worth of organic French wine: good for a party; stays fresh longer; looks cool; tastes great.

From £39 for 2.25l, bobowines.co.uk

Inver hand lotion

MG 1515 (2cb72e1b26925df0190d191e6395628fe5ae5ba1) Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Observer

Organic balm made in collaboration with chef Pam Brunton, inspired by flavours from her kitchen.

£27.50 for 200ml, celinelouise.co.uk

La vache qui rit apron

Prepare lunch dressed up as your favourite retro lunchbox snack.

£33.99, souschef.co.uk

Electric hand mixers

OFM observer food monthly Gift Guide 2023 Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Observer

A home-baker’s best friend. Smeg’s retro-look version comes with three whisks (including dough hooks), nine speeds and seven colours.

£149.95, smeguk.com

Festive and spiced chocolates

Chococo festive and spiced chocolates.

Warming chai spice bars, and a box with (including a strong vegan selection and gingerbread truffle that’s worth the price alone) from the Dorset chocolate makers.

Bars £4, boxes from £13, chococo.co.uk

Nesting glasses

Four nesting glasses.

Clever, stackable crystal glasses – four different shapes, all 290ml volume.

£40, uk.aarke.com

Christmas coal chocolates

MG 1318 (a2d270429d372b49dc87cc8ce1eed5820b2af4d7) Photograph: Katherine Anne Rose/The Observer

Honeycomb covered in chocolate and glittery black sherbet, for bad kids and good goths.

£13.95, fortnumandmason.com

Piedmont gianduja spread

Piedmont gianduja spread.

On toast or by the spoon, the ultimate breakfast for lovers of chocolate-hazelnut spread.

£26, daylesford.com

Whisky tasting set

Master of Malt whisky tasting set.

If they don’t know their Islay from their Highland, get them up to speed with Drinks by the Dram.

£29.95, masterofmalt.com

Chocolate clementine

Chocolate clementine.

Traditional stocking filler facsimile, no need to peel.

£15, daylesford.com

Emergency dan dan noodles

Fight festive food fatigue with fire.

£15, baolondon.com

Mulled wine spice set

There’s always one friend who wants to mull everything … skip the dusty sachets and give them proper spices for maximum mulling flavour.

£45, honeyandco.co.uk

White T-shirts

Chef-core fave from The Bear, the Merz B Schwanen T-shirt has a perma-waiting list (keep checking). Observer menswear editor Helen Seamons recommends Uniqlo and Arket as reliable alternatives.

£19.90, uniqlo.com; £17, arket.com

Lavoratti parmesan chocolate

Lavoratti parmesan chocolate.

For the friend who has tasted it all … bizarre, divisive, a talking point.

£15, souschef.co.uk

Ukraine recipe calendar

Mark the year with vegetarian regional Ukrainian recipes from Olia Hercules, illustrated with etchings by artist Frances Whitfield. Part of the profits goes to the Legacy of War Foundation.

£18, franceswhitfield.co.uk

Summer harvest honey, Midwinter jam

Summer harvest honey, Midwinter jam.

Terrific toast toppers, for lazy breakfasts or cosy teas.

Exmoor honey £7.50, @the_broad_bean; spiced berry jam £4.95, rosebudpreserves.co.uk