Organic Rice Protein Market to Reach $307.2 Million by 2028 - Powered by Increase in Consumer Awareness about Healthy Diet - Exclusive Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Organic Rice Protein Market finds that emergence of organic rice proteins as an alternative to animal proteins is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness about healthy diet, the total Global Organic Rice Protein Market is estimated to reach USD 307.2 Million by 2028, up from USD 95.3 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2%.

Furthermore, the changes in lifestyle and food habits of consumers are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Organic Rice Protein Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Organic Rice Protein Market by Type (Rice protein isolates, Rice protein concentrates, Others), by Application (Sports & energy nutrition drinks, Beverages, Dairy alternatives, Bakery & confectionery), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Consumer Awareness about Healthy Diet to Stimulate Market Growth

With the outbreak of Covid-19, most of the consumers today are turning to healthy, organic and natural ingredients. This increase in consumer awareness about healthy diet and the changing lifestyle is expected to support the growth of the organic rice protein market in near future. Furthermore, the global food industry is also undergoing tremendous pressure in order to adapt to the changes that are taking place in the industry owing to the increase in implementation of stringent regulations for hygiene measures in production facilities. Additionally, as the working population is increasing across the globe, the need for healthy food is also increasing to fulfil the daily nutrient requirements owing to the changing lifestyles and hectic work schedules. This is increasing their dependency towards organic food which tends to provide useful nutrients, like Vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Chemical pesticides, fertilizers, or preservatives are been prohibited in the production of organic food due to which organic foods are gaining popularity which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, the high price of organic food products coupled with low consumer awareness about rice proteins may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the increase in investments by food product manufacturing companies to offer more healthy products to the consumers will further support the growth of the market.

Opportunity: Emergence of Organic Rice Proteins as an Alternative to Animal Proteins to Stimulate Market Growth

Organic rice protein acts as a great vegan alternative for animal protein sources like whey protein. It consists of high protein content which is appropriate for athletes and vegans that follow active and healthy lifestyles. Rice protein is considered to be a plant-based protein which is free of gluten, cholesterol and GMO’s and is perfect for vegans that are looking forward to increase their protein intake. The increasing awareness of plant-based proteins among consumers is also expected to further drive the demand for organic rice protein market. Some of the benefits of consuming plant proteins are lower risk of cardiovascular disease, decreased risk of certain types of cancer, and beneficial for weight management. Furthermore, the intake of these proteins helps in burn fat and supports weight loss by speeding up metabolism and decreasing the food intake. As the intake of plant proteins is increasing the organic rice protein market is also expected to grow.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Organic Rice Protein Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Organic Rice Protein Market

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the organic rice protein market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing spending on heath diet and rising disposable income of the consumers in the region. Additionally, the growing population along with increasing consumer awareness about consumption of healthy products is also expected to support the growth of the organic rice protein market in near future.

North America held significant market share in Global Organic Rice Protein Market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the implementation of various technologies to increase the productivity and increase in research and development activities in the region. Furthermore, increase in production and consumption of organic products is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Organic Rice Protein Market?

  • How will the Organic Rice Protein Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Organic Rice Protein Market?

  • What is the Organic Rice Protein market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Organic Rice Protein Market throughout the forecast period?

List of Prominent Players in the Organic Rice Protein Market:

  • AIDP, Inc. (US)

  • Axiom Foods (US)

  • Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

  • RiceBran Technologies (US)

  • Golden Grain Group Limited (China)

  • Top Health Ingredients, Inc. (Canada)

  • Ribus, Inc. (US)

  • Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Green Labs, LLC (US)

  • Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd. (Pakistan)

Recent Developments:

July, 2018: Rice Bran Technologies announced that it entered into stabilized rice bran supply agreement with Golden Ridge Rice Mills. As part of the agreement, RBT also secured an option to acquire the assets of Golden Ridge Rice Mills.

This market titled “Organic Rice Protein Market will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 95.3 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 307.2 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 18.2% from 2022–2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Type: - Rice protein isolates, Rice protein concentrates, Others

Application: - Sports & energy nutrition drinks, Beverages, Dairy alternatives, Bakery & confectionery, Meat analogues & extenders, Others

Form: - Dry, Liquid

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

