Organic Garage to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event December 7 - 9, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV:OG)(OTCQX:OGGFF)(FRA:9CW1) ("Organic Garage" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and a developer of plant-based foods, will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event, taking place virtually December 7th - 9th, 2021.

President and CEO of Organic Garage, Matt Lurie, will discuss the Company's expansion plans for its retail grocery stores as well as the manufacturing capacity and distribution strategy for its plant-based foods company, Future of Cheese, which recently launched its dairy-alternative "Future of Butter" line and a plant-based brie.

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the event live.

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Organic Garage Corporate Presentation

Date & Time: Thursday, December 9 at 12:30 PM ET

Webcast Registration Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43863

To book a one-on-one investor meeting with Organic Garage or to watch the Company presentation, please register for the virtual event here:

https://canada.snn.network/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

For those unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentation webcasts will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": www.canada.snn.network/agenda

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheesemakers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of scientific minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information, please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV:OG)(OTCQX:OGGFF)(FRA:9CW1) is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at every day affordable prices. The Company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information, please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create your own watchlist and screen for ideas you're interested in; find out about investor conferences you want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

