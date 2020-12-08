Organic Food Market Worth $272.18 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 12.2% From 2020 With COVID-19 Impact - Meticulous Research® Analysis

London, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research in its latest publication, titled “Organic Food Market by Type (Dairy, Grain, Bakery, Meat, Fish, Poultry) Retail Channel (Food Retail, Supermarket, Farmer Market) Packaging (Fresh, Frozen, Canned, Dried) Process (Unprocessed, Processed, Ultra-Processed) - Global Forecasts to 2027”, states that the organic food market is expected to reach $272.18 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2020 to 2027.

The organic food sector has been growing rapidly due to rising awareness of the health benefits of an organic diet. The perception of consumers towards attaining good health has been directed towards healthy eating and thereby leading to an increase in demand for nutritional-rich diet.

A healthy eating diet is directly proportional to the improvement in the overall health and reduction in diseases. Therefore, the healthy eating trend is gaining traction and evoking consumer interest, driving the demand for organic products. Eating organic products may reduce pesticides in the human body. Thus, strong scientific evidence to support the health benefits of organic products is driving its demand.

Further, scientific evidence shows some potential health benefits of organic food when compared with conventionally grown foods. For instance, in organic livestock farming, grass and alfalfa are used to feed cattle, which resulted in a higher level of omega-3 fatty acids (healthy fat) in meats, dairy, and egg. Moreover, organically grown foods are rich in nutrients than conventionally grown products. Organic crops have antioxidant activity between 18-69%, whereas conventionally grown contain a high level of toxic metal. Conventional food is more likely to contain four times detectable pesticide residues. Thereby, the rising health awareness among consumers and increasing trend of healthy eating are driving the consumption of organic food products.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented the overall organic food market based on type (fruits & vegetables, dairy, grains, beverages, condiments, bakery, snacks, and meat, fish, & poultry), retail channel (food retailers, supermarkets, online sales, farmer markets, and other channels), packaging type (fresh, frozen, canned, and dried), and process (unprocessed, processed, and ultra-processed), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on type, the overall organic food market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, dairy, grains, beverages, condiments, bakery, snacks, and meat, fish, & poultry. In 2020, the fruits and vegetables segment is poised to command the largest share of the overall organic food market. Factors such as the rising demand for fresh organic products and the availability of organic fruits & vegetables in conventional supermarkets are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on retail channel, the overall organic food market is segmented into food retailers, supermarkets, online sales, farmer markets, and other channels. In 2020, the food retailers segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall organic food market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing consumer preference and convenience of retail outlets.

Based on packaging material, the overall organic food market is divided into fresh, frozen, canned, and dried. In 2020, the fresh packaging segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall organic food market.

Based on process, the organic food market is segmented into unprocessed, processed, and ultra-processed. In 2020, the unprocessed segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall organic food market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising awareness among consumers about the handling and packaging operations of organic food. Further, processing leads to the loss of valuable biomass and nutrients from the original products.

Geographically, in 2020, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global organic food market. The presence of leading organic product manufacturers and high purchasing power parity of the population are the major drivers for this regional segment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth during the next few years, owing to the growing demand for organic food and increasing disposable income.

The key players operating in the global organic food market are Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), United Natural Foods Inc. (U.S.), Nature’s Path Foods Inc., (Canada), Amy’s Kitchen, Inc. (U.S.), Organic Valley (U.S.), Whole Foods Market Co-op, Inc. (U.S.), SunOpta Inc. (Canada), Eden Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Newman’s Own Foundation (U.S.), Stonyfield Farm, Inc. (U.S.), Danone S.A. (France), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), and Clif Bar & Company (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the report:

Organic Food Market, by Type

Fruits & Vegetables Bananas Apples Tomatoes Dried Onions Others

Dairy Milk Butter Cheese Yogurt Milk Powder

Grains Wheat Maize Rice Oats Others

Beverages Tea & Coffee Non-dairy Alcoholic Beverages Others

Condiments

Bakery

Snacks

Meat, Fish, & Poultry

Organic Food Market, by Retail Channel

Food Retailers

Supermarkets

Online Sales

Others Channels

Organic Food Market, by Packaging Type

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Dried

Organic Food Market, by Process

Unprocessed

Semi-processes

Processed

Organic Food Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Spain Denmark RoE

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Switzerland RoAPAC

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina RoLATAM

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



