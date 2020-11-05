Organic Flower Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. (CSE: SOW)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: QILFF) (“Organic Flower” or the “Company” or "SOW") announces that pursuant to the approval by its board of directors, it will change its name to Clean Power Capital Corp. The Company will also concurrently change its ticker symbol from “SOW” to “MOVE” on the Canadian Securities Exchange.



The Company will provide shareholders with an updated news release once the effective date of the name change has been determined and all regulatory approvals have been obtained.

ABOUT ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS

Organic Flower is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies opportunistically that may be engaged in a variety of industries, with a current focus in the health and renewable energy industries. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments. A copy of Organic Flower’s amended and restated investment policy may be found under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS GROUP INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Joel Dumaresq”

Joel Dumaresq CEO

+1 (604) 687-2038

i nfo@sowinvestments.ca

Learn more about Organic Flower by visiting our website at: https://sowinvestments.ca/

