Organic Eye Cream, Natural Ingredients Key in Anti-Fatigue Cosmetics Market Rise

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / According to a recent market report released by Grand View Research earlier this month, the global anti-fatigue cosmetics market size is anticipated to reach $18.9 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Moreover, consumers have shown a growing preference for natural and organic beauty products in recent years, with creams holding the largest revenue share of the market of over 35%. Organic eye creams containing natural ingredients, in particular, appear to be a prominent driver of the category's popularity, says a surging company in the natural and organics beauty products industry, LuxeOrganix.

More information can be found at: http://amazon.com/organic-eye-cream/dp/B0856YHMMN.

The rising market size is attributed to several lifestyle factors that adversely impact the skin, including increasing stress, irregular sleeping patterns, hectic lifestyles and unhealthy diets, the report states. With creams making up the largest revenue share, overnight moisturizers, under-eye creams, and under-eye primers have emerged as popular products in the anti-fatigue cosmetics category.

"Our under eye cream for dark circles has been a product many have been reaching for as of late. Especially at this time, with COVID-19 causing enormous stress and huge changes in our daily lives, we're finding consumers are searching for effective anti-fatigue, anti-aging products like eye creams to combat the havoc this stress is having on our skin," says LuxeOrganix Founder, Christine Kominiak.

An exploding trend of consumer preference for products that contain only organic, natural ingredients also appears to be a large driving factor behind rising sales of eye cream, notes Kominiak. More than ever, consumers are wanting products made of natural ingredients known to help with puffiness and dark circles.

"In the anti-fatigue cosmetics and beauty world, there are so many choices right now, but we are seeing a shift in preferences from synthetic chemical-based products to natural, organic products," Kominiak states. As a result, manufacturers have started to place a focus on incorporating natural products and ingredients in their product lines.

In another report released earlier this year, Grand View Research found that seaweed, almond, cucumber, and aloe vera are among the most commonly used natural ingredients in the anti-fatigue cosmetics market. LuxeOrganix's own Brilliant Eyes Bio-Advanced Daily eye cream for dark circles contains several natural ingredients, such as organic aloe, sea fennel as a bio-available retinol alternative, green tea, and peptides, along with Wildcrafted Euphrasia Officinalis (Eyebright), which has been used in traditional herbal medicine as a natural remedy to aid in healing skin, to prevent and soothe inflammation, and is known to help tighten the skin.

To learn more about LuxeOrganix's eye cream, visit: http://amazon.com/eye-cream-for-dark-circles/dp/B0856YHMMN.

About Us: LuxeOrganix is a U.S.-based family-owned producer of healthy, organic beauty products. "Feel Beautiful Without Sacrificing Your Health" is the company's core mission.

