Organic Baby Food Market is expected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2022 to USD 7.4 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Organic Baby Food Market Size By Product Type (Infant Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, and Dried Baby Food), By Service Provider (Supermarkets & hypermarkets and Online) Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the organic baby food market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the organic baby food market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, service provider, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global organic baby food market The Kraft Heinz Company, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, Lactalis, Sprout Organic Foods, Inc., Hipp Gmbh & Co Vertrieb KG, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Hero Group, Baby Gourmet Foods Inc., Amara Organic Foods among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide organic baby food market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Baby food that is organic in nature is produced and processed without pesticides, antibiotics, etc. If newborns are fed organic baby food, they will not be exposed to preservatives or pesticides at a young age, resulting in a stronger immune system later in life. Throughout life, food is processed to build organs and tissues in the body, which directly affects how the body functions and structures. With increased disposable income, parents can compensate for homemade food with branded organic baby food, which poses a great driving factor in both developed and developing countries over the forecast period. Organic baby food is becoming increasingly popular, with dedicated aisles for the category. In addition to a growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of organic products and their ability to limit their baby's exposure to harmful chemicals used in conventional food production, the market is driven by consumer awareness. Moreover, the increase in the number of working women worldwide has contributed significantly to the growth of the prepared organic baby food sector, making it a significant segment that is growing rapidly. A recent increase in organic and functional food sales is energizing the organic baby food market growth, as the global food industry observes an increase in sales of organic and functional foods. The governments in various regions, due to the benefits offered by organic baby food, are promoting the production of organic food products.

Scope of Organic Baby Food Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Service Provider, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players The Kraft Heinz Company, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, Lactalis, Sprout Organic Foods, Inc., Hipp Gmbh & Co Vertrieb KG, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Hero Group, Baby Gourmet Foods Inc., Amara Organic Foods among others

Segmentation Analysis

Infant milk formula is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is infant milk formula, prepared baby food, and dried baby food. The infant milk formula segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This product type owns a large share in the growth of the segment due to increasing innovations in the organic baby food. Innovative organic products are increasingly popular because they provide newborns with quick, easy, and handy sources of nourishment and energy. As chemical-free, healthy food becomes increasingly popular, market growth is anticipated during the forecast period.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The service provider segment includes supermarkets & hypermarkets and online. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Consumers increasingly prefer to shop at hypermarkets and supermarkets when purchasing consumer goods, groceries, and infant care items because they can physically inspect the items. During the forecast period, supermarkets and hypermarkets will continue to dominate the market due to improved distribution channels around the world.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the organic baby food market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. A major share of the organic baby food market is accounted for by the Asia Pacific region. The market is driven by the lowering birth and fertility rates in developed economies, as well as health concerns regarding the overall growth of babies due to malnutrition. Moreover, rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of consuming organic food over conventional food products is boosting the regional market growth.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's organic baby food market size was valued at USD 0.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.53 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Due to the burgeoning number of working women and the rapid spread of convenience foods, baby food demand in the region is rising, driving the organic baby food market.

China

China’s organic baby food market size was valued at USD 0.39 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Growing demand for organic baby food products is fueled by innovative combinations of new products, cleanly labelled production, and nutritious diets of baby food that are helping drive the market.

India

India's organic baby food market size was valued at USD 0.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2030.

Various factors contribute to the growth of the market in the country, including a decrease in infant mortality rates and a greater awareness of the importance of good nutrition for babies.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of feeding organic food to infants.

