Organ-trafficking plot Nigerian politician and wife guilty

Senator Ike Ekweremadu was found guilty of the organ-trafficking plot, which involved bringing a 21-year-old man to the UK

A senior wealthy Nigerian politician, his wife and a medical "middleman" have been found guilty of an organ-trafficking plot, which saw them bring a 21-year-old man to the UK from Lagos.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, 60, his wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, were convicted of conspiring to exploit the man for his kidney, in the first such case under modern slavery laws.

The Old Bailey heard the organ was for the couple's daughter, Sonia, aged 25.

She was cleared of the same charge.

The victim, a street trader from Lagos, was brought to the UK last year to provide a kidney in an £80,000 private transplant at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

He said he was promised opportunities in the UK for helping, and that he only realised what was going on when he met doctors at the hospital.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.