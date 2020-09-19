Orford announces a $4.5 million financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through units at an issue price of C$0.315 per unit, and (ii) hard dollar units at an issue price of C$0.18 per unit. (the "Offering"). The expected gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000 from the sale of flow-through units, hard dollar units, or any combination thereof. Each flow-through unit will consist of one common share issued and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, each on a flow-through basis. Each hard dollar unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of three years at an exercise price of $0.26. Alamos Gold (AGI-TSX) has confirmed that it will participate in the financing at its pro-rata level of 22.2%.

Orford intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to commence exploration of its newly acquired Joutel area properties; Joutel South and McClure East, to continue exploration on its Qiqavik project in Northern Quebec and for general corporate purposes. The Qiqavik project represents a new gold discovery in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Joutel area properties are vastly underexplored and we look forward to advancing them.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or before October 15, 2020, may close in tranches before that date and is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day from the date of closing.

Alamos is acquiring the shares for investment purposes, which will be evaluated and increased or decreased from time to time at Alamos' discretion. A copy of the Alamos Early Warning Report is available on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com or can be requested by contacting Scott Parsons, Vice-President, Investor Relations, at SParsons@alamosgold.com, 416-368-9932 (ext 5439) or by mail at Brookfield Place, 181 Bay Street, Suite 3910, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3.

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 80,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. Orford also recently acquired two property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

