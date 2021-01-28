Lady Gaga-Themed Oreos Are Finally Hitting Shelves And They Make Us Wanna Sing

Photo credit: Oreo/Getty/Kevin Mazur

Update, January 28, 2021: Hello! Hi! It's 2021! You know what that means: Oreo has finally released its Lady Gaga Oreo cookies to the world in full-size packs and we are literally dancing for joy!!!

To celebrate their launch, Oreo is holding a virtual cookie scavenger hunt on its Twitter on January 28 starting at 10 a.m. for the chance to win a select number of specialty packs signed by Lady Gaga herself! You can head over here for more info, and you'll have 24 hours to find all the items.

But even if you don't win, you can start spotting these full packs of Oreos in stores today for a limited time, so I guess we're really all winners here!

Original, December 12, 2020: The fact that we all have not been able to jam to Lady Gaga's latest album Chromatica in a bar or at a concert yet is frankly very upsetting!! But if you're still dancing around your room to Rain On Me like I am, then you should Mother Monster has a very exciting announcement: She's teaming up with Oreo to release limited-edition cookies inspired by the album!!

Oreo announced that they will release a pack of Chromatica-inspired cookies worthy of Lady Gaga's iconic style. They are made with pink-hued Golden Oreos with green colored creme and three Chromatica-inspired cookie embossments on the outside, including a beautiful heart design, which you can see below.

If you're eager to get your hands on a pack of these beauties, they will be available in six-cookie packs at convenience stores starting in January for a limited time only. You will have to stay tuned for the official release date of the full-size pack! You can also sign up for the Lady Gaga x OREO Stan Club on to be notified when the cookies officially drop. Need more convincing? The first 1,000 subscribers will receive a complimentary pack of Lady Gaga Themed Oreo cookies when they become available. Um, yeah, pretty cool!!

If that wasn't exciting enough, Lady Gaga and Oreos are also teaming up on an initiative to spread some love. Starting December 15 through April 30, 2021, they are encouraging fans to send uplifting "OREOgrams" to people they love. You can create your own message, which will be instantly transformed into a song or soon choose from a message recorded by Lady Gaga. In order to get started, scan the QR code on the pack of specially-marked classic Oreo cookies or Lady Gaga-themed Oreo cookies or go directly to SingItWithOREO.com and get singing!

Sharing those messages will also give you the chance to win a ton of different Lady Gaga prizes. One grand prize winner will even receive a concert experience, meet and greet with Lady Gaga (pending any necessary COVID-19 restrictions, of course!), and a personalized OREOgram from Lady Gaga. OK, a lot going on here! Say it with me: Thanks Lady Gaga and Oreo!!

