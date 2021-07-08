Oreo Is Releasing Apple Cider Donut Cookies To Fast-Forward Us To Fall

Photo credit: Nabisco

No matter what season it is, we can’t help but long for those cool fall days, complete with flannels, boots, and a warm beverage in our hands. Nabisco must be looking forward to colder weather, because it’s already talking about a new fall treat that will be coming out next month: Oreo Apple Cider Donut cookies!

Photo credit: Nabisco

Nabisco is certainly not new to the apple game. In 2017, we were introduced to Oreo Apple Pie cookies. They were made with Golden Oreos and apple pie-flavored creme filling. The apple cider donut-inspired ones, however, are a little different by offering Golden Oreos with apple cider-flavored creme. Since the typical donuts tend to be coated in a sugar and cinnamon mixture, we’re expecting these cookies to pack the sweetness and make us feel like we’re ready to go pumpkin picking.

The limited-edition cookies will be arriving on shelves in August 2021, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products, which means you’ll have them in plenty of time to kick off the fall season early. You’ll be able to get them wherever Oreo is sold, while supplies last.

While we’ve been enjoying Oreo’s summery bites, like the S’mores cookies and Olympic cookies, we’re looking forward to this warm, seasonal flavor. While it hasn’t been addressed yet, we’re hoping that Oreo will also be bringing back its Maple Creme cookies, yet again, for even more fall goodness.

You Might Also Like