Oreo to release new apple cider donut and salted caramel brownie cookie flavors, reports say

Oreo is rolling out two new flavors of its beloved sandwich cookie – apple cider donut and salted caramel brownie.

On Thursday, the cookie company teased the additions to its lineup with a "live press conference" on Twitter, described its “newest flavor” as “savory, sweet, rich and irresistible.”

Oreo celebrated the two new flavors on Twitter, which are set to be limited editions with the salted caramel brownie flavor hitting shelves beginning this month, according to multiple reports.

Oreo's parent company, Mondelēz International, whose brands include Cadbury, Ritz and more, did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for additional information.

The salted caramel brownie flavor will have two layers of creme, including caramel creme and brownie-flavored creme. The cookie will also be sprinkled with salt.

The apple cider donut Oreos will be released in August, in time for autumn. The cookies will reportedly have apple cider flavored creme with Golden Oreo cookies.

This is not the first time Oreo has unveiled new flavors or collaborations.

Krispy Kreme earlier this year collaborated with the cookie company to create the Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the Oreo Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut, which were available through April.

In January, the company and pop star Lady Gaga released a specialty-themed package of colorful Oreos inspired by her album, "Chromatica." The cookies were "pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies with green colored creme" and featured designs inspired by the album on the wafers.

