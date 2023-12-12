Oreo Introduces 3 New Flavors Including a New York City-Inspired Black and White Cookie

The company also announced it offer a gluten-free version of its Oreo Golden cookies permanently

Nabisco Black and White Cookie Oreos

Oreos are getting even more “wonderfilled” in the New Year.

Nabisco announced on Tuesday that three new flavors will be arriving in January, including Oreo Black & White Cookie, Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters and Oreo Gluten-Free Golden.

The Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters and gluten-free option of the popular Golden Oreos will be permanently added to the company’s lineup of snacks sold at local retailers and online, while the Oreo Black & White Cookie will only be available for a limited run, while supplies last.

The Black & White Cookie flavor was inspired by a New York City staple — the black and white cookie. It features golden Oreo cookies with a half chocolate and half vanilla-flavored creme filling in the center. The cookie is described as a “tasty new spin on the classic treat."

Nabisco A photo of the box for Oreo's peanut butter-flavored Cakesters.

Related: Oreo's 'Most Requested' Flavor Is Back

Peanut butter lovers are also getting a new option thanks to the Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters. The “soft-baked” snack contains a “rich” and “smooth” peanut butter-flavored filling sandwiched between two chocolate snack cakes. The peanut butter variety will join the popular original flavor Cakesters on shelves in January.

Oreo will also be adding expanding it's gluten-free options with the addition of the gluten-free golden Oreos. The company teased the release of the gluten-free cookie on their Instagram on Tuesday with an image of the new flavor-packs alongside the words, “I am golden, but I am (gluten) free.”

Nabisco A photo of Oreo's new Golden Gluten-Free snacks.

Related: Oreo Introduces New Line of Frozen Treats Including a Giant Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich

The new flavors come a few months after Oreo announced it was bringing back one of its fan-favorite cookie flavors — Oreo Red Velvet sandwich cookies — for a limited time. The snack, which features a layer of cream cheese-creme between red-colored cookies, was the “most requested” flavor, according to the beloved cookie brand.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, when the official Oreo Instagram posted a recipe for red velvet cookies topped with Oreos, followers flooded the video with comments requesting the return of the Red Velvet Oreo, which hadn’t been seen since 2020.

The brand then began hinting at the snack’s return to shelves on social media with videos featuring red-colored items and a red velvet cheesecake recipe with an Oreo crust. The limited restock occurred back in September.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.