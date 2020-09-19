Oreo Has New Gingerbread Cookies That Will Make the Holidays Extra Delicious

From House Beautiful

The holidays are kicking off earlier than ever, and honestly, we don’t mind it. Nabisco is leading the festive efforts with its new Oreo Gingerbread Cookies that will give you an excuse to spend less time baking and more time watching Christmas movies.

Oreo first released a gingerbread flavor in 2012, and it popped back up on shelves various years around the holidays. However, it’s been quite a while since they’ve been part of Christmastime, so we weren’t necessarily expecting them to come back even better than before. But wow, are we happy that they did! You won’t be able to miss the giant gingerbread house and snowy scene on the packaging, and it’s thanks to Instagram account @dncsnacksterz that we know it’s here.

The limited-edition sandwich cookies consist of gingerbread-flavored cookies with creme that’s filled with crunchy sugar crystals. While it doesn’t seem like the creme itself is a special flavor, the cookies should give us all the gingerbread flavor that we could ever want. Plus, those sugar crystals are bound to add something extra special to the festive bite.

The new version is quite different from the original cookies that came out nearly a decade ago. Those Oreos were made up of golden cookies that were filled with gingerbread-flavored creme. So if you happen to remember what those tasted like, you can compare the gingerbread creme against the new gingerbread cookies. Something tells us that we’re going to favor the 2020 ones.

Instagram account @dncsnacksterz found the Oreo Gingerbread Cookies at Walgreens, which isn’t the first place you’d expect to find them, right? As detailed on the packaging, the cookies feature five festive designs, like an adorable gingerbread man with a bow tie.

If being excited for Christmas in September is wrong, we don’t want to be right.

