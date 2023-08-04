Orell Füssli First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: CHF2.46 (vs CHF3.41 in 1H 2022)

Orell Füssli (VTX:OFN) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF105.0m (up 7.6% from 1H 2022).

Net income: CHF4.83m (down 28% from 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 4.6% (down from 6.8% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: CHF2.46 (down from CHF3.41 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Orell Füssli Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.4% growth forecast for the Commercial Services industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are up 1.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Orell Füssli (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

