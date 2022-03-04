Oregon's NCAA hopes take a hit in 78-67 loss to Washington

TIM BOOTH
·3 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. and Emmitt Matthews Jr. both scored 25 points, Nate Roberts added a career-high 18 points before fouling out, and Washington beat Oregon 78-67 on Thursday night, dealing a major blow to Oregon’s hopes of an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.

Matthews scored 17 in the second half as the Huskies snapped a six-game losing streak to Oregon.

Oregon (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) was already considered a bubble team and most pundits had the Ducks on the outside of the NCAA field. But the loss to the Huskies likely ends those at-large hopes and leaves the Ducks’ chance at another NCAA trip riding on a deep run in the Pac-12 tournament next week in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the Huskies (15-14, 10-9) picked up one of their more satisfying wins of the season after getting blown out by 28 against Oregon on the road in January. Washington took control with a 19-6 run late in the first half and started the second half scoring 13 of the first 15 points to take a 21-point lead.

The lead eventually ballooned to 23. Washington had not beaten Oregon in Seattle since 2015.

De’Vion Harmon led Oregon with 17 points and Quincy Guerrier added 16 and Jacob Young scored 14. Leading scorer Will Richardson was completely absent from the offense and finished with zero points in 32 minutes. Richardson was averaging 14.4 points per game.

Brown carried Washington through a sloppy first half offensively, but he got help from Matthews and Roberts. The Huskies made 9 of 11 shots in the first 7 ½ minutes of the second half with Roberts getting good looks on the interior and showing an offensive prowess that’s been absent all season.

Roberts’ previous career-high was 13 points last year against Montana. He fouled out with 6:09 left after picking up two quick blocking fouls.

Washington’s run at the end of the half gave the Huskies a 33-23 lead at the break. It was a complete reversal from the first meeting in Eugene in January when the Ducks led 48-13 at halftime. Brown had 14 in the first half and did so despite playing the final 10 ½ minutes with two fouls.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks have made the NCAAs in every season but one since 2012 and have won at least one tournament game in every season under coach Dana Altman. Last year, the Ducks reached the round of 16 before losing to USC.

Washington: The Huskies are guaranteed of finishing the regular season with at least a .500 record depending on what happens in the finale against Oregon State. The Huskies won five games last season.

UP NEXT

Oregon: At Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: Hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;