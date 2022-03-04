Oregon women beat UCLA 63-60 in Pac-12 quarterfinals

  • UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) looks to shoot against Oregon forward Kylee Watson during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) looks to shoot against Oregon forward Kylee Watson during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Oregon head coach Kelly Graves gestures during the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    Oregon head coach Kelly Graves gestures during the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Oregon head coach Kelly Graves calls to the team during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    Oregon head coach Kelly Graves calls to the team during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) drives the ball against Oregon guard Maddie Scherr during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) drives the ball against Oregon guard Maddie Scherr during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) drives to the basket during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) drives to the basket during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • UCLA guard Natalie Chou (23) shoots against Oregon guard Sydney Parrish during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    UCLA guard Natalie Chou (23) shoots against Oregon guard Sydney Parrish during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • UCLA guard Charisma Osborne brings the ball up during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    UCLA guard Charisma Osborne brings the ball up during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Oregon guard Sydney Parrish (33) and teammates celebrate after defeating UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    Oregon guard Sydney Parrish (33) and teammates celebrate after defeating UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • UCLA guard Eliana Sigal, foreground, and teammates watch a UCLA shot against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    UCLA guard Eliana Sigal, foreground, and teammates watch a UCLA shot against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • UCLA coach Cori Close talks to the team during a timeout in an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    UCLA coach Cori Close talks to the team during a timeout in an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) looks to shoot against Oregon forward Kylee Watson during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Oregon head coach Kelly Graves gestures during the team's NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Oregon head coach Kelly Graves calls to the team during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) drives the ball against Oregon guard Maddie Scherr during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) drives to the basket during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
UCLA guard Natalie Chou (23) shoots against Oregon guard Sydney Parrish during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
UCLA guard Charisma Osborne brings the ball up during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Oregon guard Sydney Parrish (33) and teammates celebrate after defeating UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
UCLA guard Eliana Sigal, foreground, and teammates watch a UCLA shot against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
UCLA coach Cori Close talks to the team during a timeout in an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
·2 min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Endyia Rogers finished with 16 points and six assists, Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince added double-doubles, and Oregon rallied for a 63-60 victory over upset-minded UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Rogers made just 4 of 13 shots from the floor for the second-seeded Ducks (20-10), but two of them were 3-pointers and she made all six of her free throws. Sabally totaled 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Prince scored 12 with 12 boards.

Jaelynn Penn sank 3 of 4 from 3-point range and scored 13 to help No. 7 seed UCLA (14-12) take a 32-31 lead at halftime. Sabally and Prince scored eight points each and Rogers added seven in the first half for Oregon. Te-Hina Paopao, who joined Sabally and Rogers on the All-Pac-12 team for a second straight season, missed all six of her shots and didn't score.

Paopao's first basket came with 5:01 left in the third quarter and pulled the Ducks within 43-41. Ilmar'l Thomas sank a 3-pointer and scored nine in the quarter to help UCLA take a 53-50 lead heading to the final period.

Oregon opened the fourth with a rebound basket by Prince and a layup from Sabally to grab a 54-53 lead with 8:03 remaining. Paopao buried a 3-pointer to push the Ducks' lead to four with 7:11 left. Angela Dugalić and Thomas had back-to-back baskets to knot the score at 57 and Thomas buried a 3-pointer, following a bucket by Prince, to give the Bruins a 60-59 lead with 4:19 to go. It was the last basket of the game.

Rogers sank two free throws with 1:27 left to put the Ducks up 61-60 and Sabally added a pair with three seconds left. UCLA, which had just one team foul at the time, had to foul four times in four seconds to send Sabally to the line. Penn missed a 3-pointer on the game's final shot.

Thomas and Penn scored 18 apiece for the Bruins.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

