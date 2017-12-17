Oregon uses big run in 2nd half, beats Fresno State 68-61

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Dana Altman knew that the key for Oregon to get its struggling offense going was to pick up the tempo on the other end of the court.

It took a little bit but the Ducks eventually got the message and turned a close game into a route in a hurry after halftime.

Kenny Wooten scored eight of his 13 points as part of a big run in the second half and Oregon pulled away to beat Fresno State 68-61 on Saturday night, ending the Bulldogs' seven-game winning streak.

Elijah Brown had 20 points and five rebounds, Troy Brown added 13 points and seven rebounds and Payton Pritchard scored 12 points for the Ducks (9-3), who have won four straight.

''In a 30-game schedule there's going to be 10 games at least where you don't shoot it well,'' Altman said. ''On those 10 games you better guard and find a way to scratch out a win another way.''

The Ducks did that after a rocky start when they fell behind and struggled to find any sort of rhythm offensively.

Things turned around following Altman's halftime message to his team. Oregon outscored Fresno State 8-0 on second-chance points in the second half and also held a 13-0 advantage on points off turnovers after the break.

Altman credited Wooten, who had 10 rebounds, six blocks and two steals in addition to helping ignite the Ducks second half run.

''Kenny was the difference in the game, both offensively and defensively,'' Altman said. ''His energy got us going.''

The Ducks' comeback was in stark contrast to how they played earlier in their first true road game of the season.

Oregon shot 29.4 percent in the first half and had no rhythm to its offense before Elijah Brown made a pair of 3-pointers coming out of the break.

The Ducks still trailed 51-42 with just over 11 minutes left to play before Wooten and the two Browns sparked a 22-1 run that put the Ducks in control.