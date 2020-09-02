Oregon’s ‘Unified’ Plan to End Portland Unrest Isn’t Unified at All

Less than 24 hours after a man was fatally shot in downtown Portland, Oregon’s governor offered what looked like a way forward: a six-point, “unified law enforcement plan” enlisting the help of local, state, and federal officers to “protect free speech and bring violence and arson to an end in Portland.”

But with Portland now close to 100 consecutive nights of protests, most of which have resulted in violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement, the plan doesn’t have much in terms of substance. Local jurisdictions are declining to send in backup. State troopers are deputizing their own, effectively circumventing the local district attorney’s office. And the federal government is, once again, threatening to send in troops.

“We have a schoolyard beef going on and people are acting like adolescents,” said Mike German, retired FBI agent and fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice.

“Rather than taking responsibility for the errors they’ve made thus far and trying to actually resolve the issues the protesters are trying to raise, we instead see these agencies look to gain some political edge.”

Portland has been mired in nightly protests since the end of May, when rage over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody led people to take to the streets nationwide. Most nights have seen law enforcement officers rushing protesters with fists, batons, and crowd control munitions including tear gas, pepper balls, and smoke bombs, often in response to a small number of black-clad demonstrators lighting fires, breaking windows, vandalizing buildings, and throwing projectiles at officers, such as rocks, water bottles, and paint.

As of this writing, local and state police officers have made close to 800 arrests related to the protests, according to Oregon State Police. Of those 800, close to 700 arrests are claimed by PPB, according to the bureau’s own numbers.

The overwhelming majority of charges are “interfering with a peace officer,” “disorderly conduct,” and “resisting arrest.” Cops have arrested protesters for alleged crimes such as setting fires and shining lasers in officers’ eyes. Often, however, officers arrest protesters for talking back to them and failing to move out of their way.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced in mid-August a policy against prosecuting protest-related cases that didn’t include the use of force against someone else, deliberate property damage, or theft. “As prosecutors, we acknowledge the depth of emotion that motivates these demonstrations and support those who are civically engaged through peaceful protesting,” Schmidt wrote in a statement at the time.

Oregon State Police, sent to Portland at the beginning of August to take over for federal law enforcement officers defending the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, withdrew in a huff. “At this time, we are inclined to move those resources back to counties where prosecution of criminal conduct is still a priority,” said OSP’s Timothy Fox.

Since then, Portland Police have been mostly going it alone, with a backlog of cases piling up at the County DA. When asked about a total number of prosecutorial cases, the Multnomah County DA’s Office did not offer any figures. “We still don’t have a final number of the cases we will be prosecuting because we continue to review new cases each day, many older cases remain under follow-up investigation, and because each new case is still being independently reviewed by our team of 10 attorneys.”

Last weekend, the violence turned deadly. After a miles-long caravan of Trump supporters drove through downtown Portland on Saturday evening, a man associated with the far-right group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot in the chest. “For the last several years, and escalating in recent months, President Trump has encouraged division and stoked violence,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the following day. “It happened in Charlottesville. It happened in Kenosha. And now, unfortunately, it is happening in Portland, Oregon.”

It was in the aftermath of that shooting that Brown’s office unveiled the “unified law enforcement plan to protect free speech and bring violence and arson to an end in Portland.”

“With months of nightly protests stretching the Portland Police Bureau’s resources thin, additional local and state personnel, as well as federal resources, will give the Police Bureau the investigative capacity to arrest and charge those individuals who have engaged in violent or destructive acts and endangered public safety,” her statement read.

