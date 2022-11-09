Oregon, TCU join College Football Playoff in latest bowl projections

Erick Smith, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Ian Malcolm of the "Jurassic Park" films may be the philosopher who gave notoriety to chaos theory. The movies never delved into whether Malcolm was a fan of college football, but anybody that has followed the sport for an extended period knows all about how chaos and its potential seemingly around every corner on Saturdays.

We saw that unfold in Week 10 with both Clemson and Alabama, which have a combined 13 playoff appearances in the previous eight seasons, falling in shocking fashion. While the Tigers may still have title hopes hanging by a thread, it's doubtful the Crimson Tide have any path back unless, well, chaos ensues. Those games coupled with a convincing loss by Tennessee at the hands of Georgia have made race for the semifinals completely up for grabs.

The Pac-12 looks best positioned to take advantage of the situation with three one-loss teams in the mix and the almost certainty of two reaching the conference championship game if Oregon beats Utah at home Nov. 19. Should that scenario play out, the winner of the league title would be a lock for the field and signs point to the Ducks being the ones that prevail.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball with help from offensive lineman Ryan Walk (53) during the team's game against UCLA at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball with help from offensive lineman Ryan Walk (53) during the team's game against UCLA at Autzen Stadium.

TCU also has a great opportunity with a 9-0 record and some margin for error. Even a loss during the regular season - most likely this week at Texas - wouldn't kill the Horned Frogs. They could still run the table and make the Big 12 title game. A win there - again most likely against the Longhorns - would provide a strong resume to stack up non-champions with one loss

So with this exercise being about trying to forecast the outcome with the best probability, we've landed on two new teams entering the top four, but with a tremendous amount of uncertain ahead.

CALM DOWN: Georgia, two-loss playoff team lead Week 10 overreactions

RE-RANK: Alabama, Clemson lead teams falling in this week's NCAA 1-131

MISERY INDEX: Clemson wasn't elite this year and Notre Dame proved it

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 10 in college football

Other changes in the New Year's Six game have Clemson dropping to the Orange and Tennessee to the Sugar. Texas moves up to the Sugar with the Big 12 needed a replacement there. Cincinnati pushes out Boise State for the Group of Five berth. The choice should come down to the American Athletic winner and the Bearcats are a slight favorite over Tulane and Central Florida.

Note: An asterisk indicates a school that has replaced a conference pick.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oregon, TCU join College Football Playoff in Week 10 bowl projections

Latest Stories

  • Republican Kevin McCarthy wins his California house race, turns eyes to the speakership

    If Republicans win a majority of seats, he will likely become speaker of the House.

  • Qatar Getting the World Cup Over U.S. Was Linked to $14B Arms Deal: Ex-FIFA Boss

    Ulrik PedersenFormer FIFA president Sepp Blatter called the decision to host the 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar a “mistake” which came about after the personal lobbying of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.In an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, Blatter said FIFA’s Executive Committee initially wanted to award the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to the U.S. “It would have been a gesture of peace if the two long-standing political opponents had hosted the World

  • ‘C’ stands for ‘Christian,’ TCU. So why let Frogs fans fly a ‘Give ‘em hell’ banner?

    Sure, call this letter writer a prude, but do we really need that redneck phrase? | Opinion

  • Georgia moves up to No. 1, TCU grabs fourth spot in College Football Playoff rankings

    There was no mystery at the top of the second College Football Playoff rankings with Georgia holding the top spot. The big news was at No. 4.

  • Who will land at No. 4? Predicting the College Football Playoff rankings release

    The top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings release look simple. Georgia will lead Ohio State and Michigan. The No. 4 spot is up for grabs.

  • Aaron Rodgers' message after latest loss: 'I'm still the reigning, defending two-time MVP'

    Despite struggling this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.

  • UPDATE 1-German economy ministry favours blocking Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip production - sources

    Germany's economy ministry has recommended to the cabinet that the government block the Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip factory, saying it would pose a threat to national security, ministry sources said on Tuesday. Elmos said on Monday that the German government would likely block the sale to competitor Silex, a Swedish company that is a subsidiary of Chinese group Sai Microelectronics. The sources said the economy ministry and the government are currently working on a China strategy focused on reducing one-sided dependencies and encouraging diversification, as well as protecting infrastructure and preventing technology leakage.

  • Georgia leads 2nd CFP rankings as Tennessee drops to No. 5

    The Bulldogs moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 after beating the previously No. 1 ranked Vols.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting