Oregon takes down Oregon St. 66-57 behind Brown's 20 pts

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- A dominant first half was enough to give Oregon the outcome it was looking for in its rematch with Oregon State.

It also let the Ducks avoid their first Civil War sweep by the Beavers in eight years.

Elijah Brown scored 20 points and Paul White had 17 off the bench to help lead Oregon to a 66-57 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Brown had 18 points in the first half as the Ducks (14-7, 4-4 Pac-12) built a 41-25 lead. Oregon held the Beavers (11-9, 3-5) scoreless for more than 6 minutes during a 22-2 run.

''It was a combination of our guys not running offense the way we're supposed to and then the job they did defensively,'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. ''Got to give them credit.''

The Beavers won the first meeting 76-64 in Corvallis three weeks ago, but their early 9-5 lead evaporated quickly this time. The Ducks were 14 of 20 from the field with 3 minutes left in the half and had forced nine turnovers, which led to 17 points.

''The biggest difference was our activity defensively,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said. ''I thought defensively we really flew around, and we had some good possessions.

''We got kicked in Corvallis and didn't play very well. . We have played better since that game.''

Brown, the Ducks' second-leading scorer at 13.2 points per game, made three 3-pointers in the first half to go with seven free throws. The Pac-12 leader at the foul line made all nine of his free throws and has made 39 straight since his last miss 15 games ago.

Brown now is 50 of 52 (96.3 percent) on the season.

''He gives us another gear when he's shooting it,'' Altman said. ''When he's shooting it good, it definitely gives us a big dimension offensively.''

Stephen Thompson Jr. led Oregon State with 16 points. Tres Tinkle scored 13 and Ethan Thomson had 11.