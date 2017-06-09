Oregon St's Luke Heimlich asks to be excused from playing

FILE--In this May 31, 2015, Oregon State's Luke Heimlich pitches to a Dallas Baptist batter during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Dallas, Texas. Heimlich, a standout pitcher for Oregon States top-ranked baseball team, pleaded guilty to a single count of molesting a 6-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Heimlichs criminal history was reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive on Thursday, June 8, 2017. The newspaper says it learned about the 2012 conviction while doing a routine background check on Heimlich before running a profile on him. (AP Photo/Ralph Lauer, file)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon State's top pitcher, who as a teenager pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old girl, released a statement Friday saying he has asked to be excused from playing.

Luke Heimlich said in the statement that he didn't want to be a distraction to the team, which begins play in the NCAA super regionals on Friday evening against Vanderbilt. Heimlich's attorney, Stephen Ensor, released the statement just hours before the game.

Heimlich said: ''I understand many people now see me differently but I hope I can eventually be judged by the person I am today.''

Heimlich's criminal history was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2s0uFD8) on Thursday.

Heimlich pleaded guilty to one count of molestation between February 2011 and December 2011, a period during which he was 15.

The newspaper said it learned about Heimlich's 2012 conviction while doing a routine background check before running a profile on him.