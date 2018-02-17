Oregon State's Luke Heimlich pitches for first time since sex offender revelation

Less than nine months after learning that pitcher Luke Heimlich was a registered sex offender in the state of Washington, Oregon State handed the ball to the left-hander in Friday’s season-opening win against New Mexico.

It was the first time Heimlich had pitched in a game since last June, when he removed himself from Oregon State’s College World Series bound team to avoid becoming a “distraction.” That came just days after The Oregonian discovered that Heimlich had pleaded guilty to molesting a 6-year-old female family member when he was 15.

[Batter up: Join a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

According to that report, it was not clear whether Heimlich had disclosed his August 2012 conviction to Oregon State prior to joining the team in 2014. All this time later, when the school and coach Pat Casey learned of Heimlich’s crime still hasn’t been answered. But what has been answered is that the program doesn’t have any concerns about Heimlich again being the face of the team.

They were given no reason to feel any different before, during or after Friday’s game. According to The Oregonian, Heimlich was greeted with an “eruption of cheers” before going on to allow two runs on four hits over six innings.

On the field, it was a continuation of the dominance that made Heimlich one of the top pitching prospects in college baseball last season. Before the revelation, he was expected to be a first-round draft pick. Before the revelation, he was being counted on as a key piece of a potential Oregon State championship team.

Oregon State’s Luke Heimlich was the winning pitcher in Friday’s season opener. It was his first appearances since being outed as a sex offender last season. (AP)

Now though, it’s impossible to look past the elephant in the room. After MLB teams took a stand by allowing Heimlich to go undrafted, many are wondering if the talent Oregon State is gaining on the field is really worth the message they convey by allowing him to continue representing the school.

Story Continues

“Everybody, most of the time, deserves a second chance. I get that,” an anonymous athletic director told CBS Sports Dennis Dodd.

“[Heimlich] went through his counseling, but it was a 6-year-old child … You’ve got little girls coming to your games. You can’t have that as an image with your program with Larry Nassar and all those things going on. Really?

“You just have to say, ‘I’m sorry, young man, you can’t play for us.'”

It’s worth noting that Heimlich’s official return came days after Oregon State announced a new policy that will require all new and continuing students to self-report felony convictions and disclose whether they are registered sex offenders beginning with the fall 2018 term.

That means once Heimlich is gone, any student with similar circumstances will face consequences. By some, it’s even being referred to as the “Luke Heimlich Rule.” In the meantime, they’ll just keep rolling with Heimlich, likely to another strong season filled with championship aspirations.

As for those who are straight-forward about felony convictions under the new policy, the dean of student life would be responsible for determining “any extracurricular engagement and participation limitations or requirements needed for safety involving a self-disclosed student.”

From the outside looking in, almost nothing about this feels right. Giving someone a second chance is certainly acceptable under the right circumstances, but knowing and understanding the reasons why and motivation for that second chance being granted can be even more telling. In this case, it really seems like Oregon State is the making rules up at its own convenience. A finger can be pointed at the NCAA too for not taking action or establishing some ground rules for sports programs to abide by.

Those factors, coupled with the remaining unanswered questions about the school’s knowledge of Heimlich’s past, make their decision to bring him back at the very least uncomfortable, and perhaps even unacceptable.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Yahoo Sports Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!