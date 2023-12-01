Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in '24

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) walks by the Pac-12 logo and waves to fans after the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. This was the final Pac-12 football game for the team. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West announced a football scheduling agreement Friday for the 2024 season that gives the two Pac-12 schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year.

All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three home games and three road games against members of a conference that includes: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming, Nevada, UNLV, Wyoming, San Jose State, Utah State, Fresno State and New Mexico.

The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.

Oregon State and Washington State are trying to plot a path forward after the Pac-12 was torn apart by conference realignment. Ten Pac-12 schools are joining new Power Five leagues in 2024.

Oregon State and Washington State are hoping to keep the Pac-12 alive. NCAA rules allow for a conference to be as small as two schools for a two-year period.

The Pacific Northwest schools are currently in a legal battle with the Pac-12 and the 10 departing schools to determine who runs the conference and has control over potentially hundreds of millions of dollars of assets.