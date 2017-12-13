Oregon State slips past Jacksonville State 70-69

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said his team showed grit and maturity, especially on defense, and especially when the game was on the line.

During a late timeout, he looked into his players' eyes. ''They were engaged and were like, 'We're getting this stop. We're getting this win,' " Tinkle said.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and had five assists as Oregon State held on to beat Jacksonville State 70-69 on Tuesday night.

Drew Eubanks added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Tres Tinkle had 10 points and four steals for the Beavers (7-3), who won their fifth in a row.

Malcolm Drumwright had 20 points and five rebounds and Jason Burnell had 14 points before fouling out for the Gamecocks (7-3).

Oregon State led by one point with 17.8 seconds left and the Gamecocks inbounding the ball. But after a kicked ball, a deflection out of bounds, then a blocked shot off the court, Jacksonville State inbounded the ball with 1.5 seconds left on the baseline. Seven-footer Norbertas Giga missed a last-second shot for the Gamecocks.

''When we really dig down and try to get a stop, we can get a stop,'' Thompson said.

Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper said he felt his squad should have won the game.

''We were right there with a chance. We just have to clean a few things up,'' he said.

The first half was competitive and physical, with plenty of contact on drives and in general, including a bone-rattling screen or two. The Gamecocks led by as many as seven and went to the break up 36-33.

The Beavers opened the second half with a four-point play by Ethan Thompson that gave Oregon State its first lead. That was part of an 11-3 run that put the Beavers ahead 44-39.

Oregon State led 70-67 but committed turnovers on consecutive possessions with less than two minutes left. Jacksonville State trailed 70-69 after two Jamall Gregory free throws, but Gregory missed a layup the next time down the floor. Jacksonville State made a defensive stop against the Beavers, though, and had a chance for the win.