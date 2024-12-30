Oregon State hosts Portland following Mackinnon's 22-point outing

Portland Pilots (5-9, 0-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (10-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -18.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Oregon State after Max Mackinnon scored 22 points in Portland's 89-73 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers are 8-1 in home games. Oregon State is fourth in the WCC scoring 75.9 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Pilots have gone 0-1 against WCC opponents. Portland is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Oregon State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Portland averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oregon State gives up.

The Beavers and Pilots match up Monday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is averaging 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Beavers.

A.Rapp is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press