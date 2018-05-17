Oregon State cites 'clerical error' for why Hawaii players got recruiting mailers

(via @NickRolovich)

Oregon State is turning itself into the NCAA for the messup that led to Hawaii players getting recruiting mailers from the Beavers.

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich tweeted the recruiting propaganda on May 4, openly wondering what the heck was going on. Rolovich has since deleted the tweet, which featured a picture of Oregon State’s mailers and the words “My apologies for our players not being able to attend your Spring game. Ours was the same day, bad timing. Quick question, in the 203 years of coaching, none of you realized you couldn’t actively recruit another school’s players? Sent to campus? #leakydam #sloppybeavers.”

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Oregon State has called the messup a “clerical error” and is self-reporting the screwup as a secondary violation.

Self-reporting of NCAA violations is a normal process for college sports programs. A lot of the times those violations are fairly mundane, though there are a few that are funny like this one. Or when then-Memphis basketball coach Josh Pastner blamed his wife for a tweet than ran afoul of NCAA rules. Or when a player washes a car with university water. Or when an Ohio State phone call involved Tim Tebow.

Hopefully Oregon State works off a better mailing list the next time it wants to send out recruiting info to high schoolers.

– – – – – – –

