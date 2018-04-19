Oregon spring game: Preview, time, TV channel, how to watch online

Oregon&#39;s spring game is on Saturday. Here&#39;s everything you need to know to tune in.

Oregon's spring game is on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to tune in.

Oregon's Mario Cristobal has his work cut out for him in 2018.

Cristobal, who takes over full-time as the Ducks' head coach thanks to much input from his players, will try and improve on a 7-6 outing that saw their season end with a 38-28 loss to Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Oregon only faces two teams on Sporting News' way-too-early top 25 and avoids USC in the Pac-12 South, though it remains to be seen what exactly Year 1 of the Cristobal era will look like in Eugene.

That said, here's everything you need to know to key in to Oregon' 2018 spring game:

Oregon Ducks spring game

Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: Autzen Stadium
TV: Pac-12 Network

Streaming: fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial)



