Oregon runner Cheserek's college career ended by injury

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Record-breaking Oregon runner Edward Cheserek's college career has ended because of a lower back strain.

Cheserek won a record 17 NCAA championships across cross country and indoor and outdoor track. His titles in the 5,000 and 3,000 meters at the NCAA Indoor championships this year pushed him passed by Suleiman Nyambui, who won 15 NCAA titles for Texas-El Paso from 1979-82.

The only athlete with more Division I titles is Jenny Thompson, who won 19 swimming for Stanford.

Cheserek was also a seven-time Pac-12 champion, including four cross-country titles. He won the 10,000 at the recent Pac-12 Championships.

The injury will force Cheserek to miss the West Regional this coming week in Austin, Texas. As a result, the senior from New Jersey will not be able to compete in the NCAA outdoor championships next month in Eugene.

''This is a minor injury that could potentially become worse if he runs on it too soon,'' Oregon coach Robert Johnson said. ''As much as Edward would like to run, it is our responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of our student-athletes and in this case, it means taking Edward out of the regional meet.''