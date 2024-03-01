Oregon Retiree Learns He Won $8.4M Prize After Waiting 1 Month to Check Lottery Ticket!

David Schultze, 68, claimed his prize in the Oregon’s Game MegaBucks this week after only recently finding out that his numbers matched the Jan. 24 jackpot

An Oregon retiree who said he doesn’t play the lottery too often won $8.4 million after waiting an entire month to check his ticket for the numbers!

David Schultze, 68, claimed his prize in the Oregon’s Game MegaBucks this week after only recently finding out that his numbers matched the Jan. 24 jackpot, according to the Oregon Lottery.

The Milwaukie resident realized his good fortune on Feb. 23 and said he spent the weekend in shock before arriving at the lottery’s Wilsonville office to claim his winnings.

Schultze, who purchased the ticket at a Safeway grocery store in nearby Gladstone, plans to invest the money and has no plans to splurge, he told lottery officials.

The lucky man added that he only plays when he sees a “jackpot getting up there.”

The Safeway store won big as well, taking home $84,000 for selling the lottery ticket.



Despite waiting over a month to cash in on his prize, Schultze would have had plenty of time to claim his money.

Oregon residents have up to one year to claim a lottery prize, according to the lottery rules.

Oregon Lottery games have “some of the most favorable big prize jackpot game odds in the world," the lottery's website claims.

After Schultze’s win, Oregon’s Game MegaBucks reset to $1 million, and the jackpot currently stands at $2.5 million.



