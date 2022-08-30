Oregon Safeway worker tried to disarm gunman who fatally shot 2: What we know

Ashley R. Williams, Cady Stanton and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A Safeway worker in Bend, Oregon attacked a gunman shooting up the store and may have saved lives before the killer fatally shot him, authorities said Monday.

The gunman killed two people but the carnage may have been worse had the employee not accosted the gunman in an attempt to disarm him in the produce section of the store, police said at a news conference.

The 66-year-old employee, identified as Donald Ray Surrett Jr., of Bend, was hailed as a hero by police. Surrett and a customer, 84-year-old Glenn Edward Bennett, also of Bend, were killed Sunday evening. Two others were injured.

“Mr. Surrett engaged with the shooter, attempted to disarm him and may very well have prevented further deaths. Mr. Surrett acted heroically turning this terrible event,” Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said at a news conference as she struggled against tears.

The deadly shooting was one of three in the U.S. over the weekend.

Police identified the Oregon gunman as 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller, who died by suicide in the shooting, police said. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive.

On Sunday night, Miller fired shots inside a central Oregon grocery store about 160 miles southeast of Portland, killing two people –  a customer and an employee – and injuring two others.

Meanwhile, three other shootings across the U.S. left eight people dead:

Here’s what we know about the fatal shootings.

How did chaos unfold at Safeway in Bend?

A man began firing shots in the parking lot of the Forum Shopping Center, in northeast Bend, around 7 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement. The man entered Safeway’s west entrance and shot one person, who died on the way to a hospital. The gunman continued firing through the store, fatally shooting another victim.

Two more people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

At least 2 dead following grocery store attack

Josh Caba told local TV station KTVZ that he was with his four children when he heard multiple shots as he shopped.

“I immediately turned to my children and said, ‘Run!’ People were screaming,” Caba told the news outlet. “It was a horrifying experience.”

Molly Taroli, 40, told local newspaper The Bulletin that she and her husband were shopping for dinner when the shooter sprayed shots through the store. Taroli said she took her own handgun from her purse, and that employees yelled “go, go, go!” as they tried to help people escape, Taroli told The Bulletin.

SOLUTIONS TO GUN VIOLENCE? The NRA helped make it hard to study gun violence for decades. Now the floodgates are open.

What do we know about the Safeway shooter?

Bend Police chief Mike Krantz said police immediately entered Safeway as shots were being fired. Police not fire their weapons at the scene, he said.

Officers found the shooter dead near an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun. Police did not say how the gunman died, and he has not been identified.

A search of the gunman's vehicle found three Molotov cocktails, a sawed-off shotgun, additional ammunition and "digital devices," according to police. He had no criminal history in the area and it's unclear how he obtained the firearms.

Statements from the shooter led police to request the Oregon State Police bomb squad, who cleared the Safeway and the shooter's apartment, according to authorities.

Police are investigating whether the gunman may have posted online prior to the shooting; they said they had found no evidence of previous threats by the shooter.

Detroit: 3 dead in shooting spree, suspect arrested

In Detroit, three people were killed and a man was injured in a shooting spree early Sunday. Following an hourslong search Sunday, authorities arrested a man believed to be responsible for the random shootings that began around 4:45 a.m.

The victims were a 40-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and another woman in her 40s, according to authorities. A 76-year-old man survived.

Investigators traced the shootings to the same firearm, and police arrested a 19-year-old suspect after a 12-hour search Sunday following a tip from someone close to him. He was arrested at home.

He "terrorized our community," Chief James White said.

Houston: Man sets fire in apartment building, kills 3

In southwest Houston, authorities fatally shot a man Sunday who set an apartment building ablaze and shot five fleeing tenants, killing three.

The attack occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday. The gunman had been evicted from the apartment, and police believe he set fire to the building to lure out tenants and shoot them. He used a shotgun to kill two people at the scene, and another died in the hospital, according to officials. 

Two men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Houston Chief Troy Finner said. No firefighters or officers were hurt, he said.

Phoenix: 2 dead, 2 officers hospitalized

In Phoenix, a man armed with a semi-automatic rifle fatally shot two people in a seemingly random attack Sunday night. Two officers were among five others injured, Phoenix police said in a statement Monday.

Nearby surveillance video showed the gunman leaving a motel room and shooting at random, the statement said. The shooter was seen firing into the motel before shooting into a car coming into the parking lot.

A man and a woman who were inside the car were shot and died on the scene, according to police. Three other men who were injured during the incident were taken to hospitals and have been released.

He fired shots at police arriving at the scene, authorities said. Surveillance footage showed him falling to the ground, and police say it appeared the gunman may have taken his own life.

Police said the man, who hadn't been identified, was found with a rifle, several rifle magazines, incendiary devices, gas mask and helmet nearby.

Contributing: Sara Raza, Detroit Free Press; The Associated Press

Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, walks past the burned out building in the aftermath of a fatal shooting in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. A longtime tenant started several fires at the site early Sunday and then shot at residents as they fled the blaze, before authorities fatally shot him, police said. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

