Oregon police confiscate family’s toothy ‘pet’ of 13 years
Police in Oregon this week confiscated a 7-foot alligator from a family that had kept the reptile as a “family pet” for 13 years.
“A homeowner in Springfield recently learned possession of a crocodilian (yes, alligators are in the crocodilian family) is prohibited in Oregon except for particular circumstances such as a wildlife rehabilitation center or educational/research facilities,” the Oregon State Police stated via Instagram.
OSP did not disclose the gator’s name or mention charges the homeowner might face, but said the gator was transported to a permitted facility better equipped to care for such critters.
OSP ended its post with an attempt at humor:
“Science tip: You can distinguish an alligator from a crocodile by paying attention to whether the animal sees you later or after a while.”