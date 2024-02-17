Oregon police confiscate family’s toothy ‘pet’ of 13 years

Police in Oregon this week confiscated a 7-foot alligator from a family that had kept the reptile as a “family pet” for 13 years.

“A homeowner in Springfield recently learned possession of a crocodilian (yes, alligators are in the crocodilian family) is prohibited in Oregon except for particular circumstances such as a wildlife rehabilitation center or educational/research facilities,” the Oregon State Police stated via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon State Police (@ospsocial)

OSP did not disclose the gator’s name or mention charges the homeowner might face, but said the gator was transported to a permitted facility better equipped to care for such critters.

OSP ended its post with an attempt at humor:

“Science tip: You can distinguish an alligator from a crocodile by paying attention to whether the animal sees you later or after a while.”

Story originally appeared on For The Win