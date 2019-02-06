Oregon lawmaker introduced bill urging Trail Blazers to change name to 'Oregon Trail Blazers'

An Oregon state lawmaker introduced legislation on Monday that urges the Portland Trail Blazers to change their name to the “Oregon Trail Blazers.” (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

An Oregon state lawmaker introduced legislation this week urging the Portland Trail Blazers to change their name to be more inclusive for the entire state.

State representative Eric Werner Reschke introduced legislation on Monday that urged the franchise to ditch “Portland” from its name and instead adopt “Oregon” instead, something he feels would better connect to residents of the entire state.

“We recognize the importance of the team to the entire state of Oregon and its place in the hearts of Oregonians across the state,” the bill read, in part. “We urge the Portland Trail Blazers organization to change the name of the team to the ‘Oregon Trail Blazers.'”

A state representative introduced legislation today urging the Portland Trail Blazers to change the team name to the "Oregon Trail Blazers." pic.twitter.com/17nIWW4Lge — Gordon Friedman (@gordonrfriedman) February 4, 2019





“This is Oregon’s team, not just Portland’s,” Reschke told KGW. “First, it is historically more accurate — but most importantly, the name ‘Oregon Trail Blazers’ is more inclusive.”

Reschke, a Republican, represents the 56th district in Oregon, which includes Klamath Falls, Lakeview and surrounding areas along the Oregon-California border.

The Trail Blazers joined the NBA as an expansion team in 1970, and have been called the “Portland Trail Blazers” ever since. The majority of teams in the league are also connected to cities. Only the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors do not have their host city in their team name.

Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, though, wasn’t convinced.

“It’s the Portland Trail Blazers,” he told The Oregonian.

