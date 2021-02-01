Oregon law to decriminalize all drugs goes into effect, offering addicts rehab instead of prison

Lindsay Schnell, USA TODAY
·7 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. – For Janie Gullickson, rock bottom came both slowly and all at once.

A long time drug and alcohol addict, Gullickson pushes back on the idea that one terrible day on the street leads to an epiphany and a climb back to normalcy. That’s what happens in movies, not real life.

“I lived in the bottom for years,” says Gullickson, now 52. “For me and people like me, I laid there and wallowed in it for a long time.”

But if she has to pick the lowest point – one that lasted years, not days, she says – it came shortly after she hit 30 in 1998. At that time, Gullickson had five kids by four different men, ages 5 to 11. She came home from work one day as a locksmith to find that her ex-husband had taken her two youngest and left the state. Horrified, devastated and convinced that this was the beginning of the end, her life quickly spiraled: She dropped her other son off with his dad, left her two daughters with her mom and soon became an IV meth user.

Janie Gullickson, a recovering drug addict, was a chief petitioner of Measure 110, which decriminalizes all drugs in Oregon and will prioritize treatment over incarceration.
Janie Gullickson, a recovering drug addict, was a chief petitioner of Measure 110, which decriminalizes all drugs in Oregon and will prioritize treatment over incarceration.

In prison six years later, Gullickson was contemplating joining an intensive recovery program when a “striking, magnetic gorgeous Black woman walked in the room, held up a mug shot and started talking about being in the very chairs where we were sitting,” Gullickson remembers. There was life on the other side of addiction and prison, the woman said. But you have to fight for it. Gullickson believed her.

“I remember thinking, I may not be able to do all that, be what she was, but maybe I could do something different than this,” Gullickson says. “That day, I felt the door open to change and healing.”

Now Gullickson, the executive director of the Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon, is determined to give other addicts the same opportunity. That’s why she pushed for the passage of Measure 110, first-of-its-kind legislation that decriminalizes the possession of all illegal drugs in Oregon, including heroin, cocaine, meth and oxycodone. Instead of a criminal justice-based approach, the state will pivot to a health care-based approach, offering addicts treatment instead of prison time. Those in possession will be fined $100, a citation that will be dropped if they agree to a health assessment.

The law goes into effect Monday and will be implemented over the next decade by the state officials at the Oregon Health Authority.

Advocates say the pivot will be life-changing for thousands of Oregonians.

“One of the things people misunderstand is how criminalization creates barriers to treatment,” says Kassandra Frederique, the executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, a national nonprofit dedicated to legalizing illicit drug use. “If we want people to make different choices, we have to give them more options ... ending criminalization will do leaps and bounds around ending shame, which automatically opens people up for other opportunities.”

Nationally, others are hopeful this could be the first in a wave of progressive measures that undo years of damage caused by drug criminalization, which disproportionately imprisoned people of color across the U.S.

“I hope that we all become more enlightened across this country that substance abuse is not something that necessitates incarceration, but speaks to other social ills – lack of health care, lack of treatment, things of that nature,” says Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., an outspoken critic of the War on Drugs. “If you’re white and wealthy, you get an opportunity to get a break, go home to your family and go into some kind of health care environment.”

But it's often different for people of color, Watson Coleman says. According to the Drug Policy Alliance, prosecutors are “twice as likely to pursue a mandatory minimum sentence for Black people as for white people charged with the same offense.” And many people of color do time for possession alone: In 2016, there were more than 1.5 million drug arrests. More than 80% were for possession only.

Watson Coleman also points out that it’s far more expensive to pay to incarcerate someone than get them treatment. Rehab programs not only empower individuals, she says, but save communities money.

Addiction amid COVID-19: Coronavirus can be deadly for people recovering from addiction

'I will love you unconditionally always': Naomi Campbell pens moving tribute to godson Harry Brant after accidental overdose

In early 2020, the Oregon Health Authority announced a 10-year plan to limit health inequities across the state. Measure 110 will be a crucial step in that fight, says Steve Allen, the behavioral health director at the authority OHA.

Helping addicts fight addiction means more than just straight drug rehab, he says – addiction is rarely an isolated event, as people struggling with it are typically juggling other crises including mental illness, physical or dental health care issues, and homelessness. Too many people spend too much of their lives cycling in and out of jails and emergency departments, Allen says, instead of getting the wraparound services they need. A move to take care of the whole individual will pay huge dividends.

“What we know is that punishment for addiction doesn’t work, and doesn’t improve outcomes for people,” Allen says. He points out that the law is going into effect at a critical time: Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in spring 2020, overdoses in Oregon have skyrocketed by 70%.

The program will be paid for by redistributing existing marijuana dollars that come from the state’s cannabis tax, which Allen calls “a huge advantage” because it likely won’t be dependent on whims of the local economy (marijuana funds have gone up recently, he noted).

Advocates hope other states will follow

Gullickson, who’s been sober since 2008 after a few detours, already sees a shift nationally in the conversation around addiction.

She points to the October 2020 presidential debate, when then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden said, “No one should be going to jail because they have a drug problem,” and expressed support for drug diversion programs. Having Biden in the White House now “makes a huge difference” Gullickson says.

Frederique at the Drug Policy Alliance agrees and says the Biden administration’s promise to bring science back to the White House will play an important role going forward.

“We need to ground our policies in science instead of stigma and punishment," Frederique says.

Undoing Trump's policies: What Biden did in his first week as president

At the October presidential debate, then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden said, &#x00201c;No one should be going to jail because they have a drug problem,&#x00201d; and expressed support for drug diversion programs.
At the October presidential debate, then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden said, “No one should be going to jail because they have a drug problem,” and expressed support for drug diversion programs.

In 2018, as the House studied and voted on bills aimed at helping solve America’s opioid crisis, Watson Coleman introduced her own legislation that called for Congress to formally apologize for the War on Drugs and acknowledge the damage it had done to communities of color. It also called for future drug policy to be ground in “evidence-based health care solutions.”

The War on Drugs, Watson Coleman says, “was used as a weapon, as a tool to disrupt our communities. Particularly during the (Richard) Nixon era, it was a disguise to break up and weaken our communities … it wasn’t a war on drugs, it was a war on poor brown and Black men and women, and it did terrible things to families for generations.”

But she's optimistic change is coming. So is Gullickson, who's committed to helping in any and every way she can.

Now married and a grandmother of 17 – she’s slowly rebuilt relationships with almost all her children – Gullickson shares her story and all its warts because she wants others to know no matter how ugly or decimated their lives are now, something different is waiting for them.

She believes legislation like Measure 110 will create an environment where “instead of being somewhere accidentally and hoping someone will walk in and give you hope, we’re doing that proactively.” She knows it’ll take time to fully implement and there will be issues along the way. She also knows if it works, it could be implemented in other places and millions of other people like her, who once felt hopeless, alone and isolated could find something else, something good to live for.

“If we do this right in Oregon, I think there’s a will to do it everywhere,” she says. “We’ve got a huge responsibility to show that this is the right thing, and it can work.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oregon decriminalizes all drugs, offers treatment instead of jail time

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors dominate Magic to snap 3-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors dominate the Orlando Magic to snap a three-game losing streak.

  • McDavid, Draisaitl combine for 11 points in Oilers 8-5 win over the Senators

    Leon Draisaitl was one assist away from matching a record held, in part, by a Canadian icon, and he had no idea.

  • Wizards top Nets after Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal spark insane rally in final seconds

    The Wizards scored six points and took the lead in only four seconds late on Sunday night to knock off the Nets.

  • Rangers waive controversial Tony DeAngelo after reported altercation with teammate

    The New York Rangers have seen enough from controversial defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

  • Texans reportedly have hefty price in mind to start Deshaun Watson trade talks

    What would it take to pry Watson away from the Texans?

  • Patrick Reed won’t be getting the benefit of the doubt anytime soon

    After yet another dustup over rules, Patrick Reed continues to fight public opinion.

  • Barcelona, Lionel Messi will sue after $674M contract leak

    Lionel Messi and his club, Barcelona, are both planning to sue Spanish newspaper El Mundo for publishing the leaked details of the superstar's $674 million contract.

  • Siakam discusses how nagging injuries bothered him

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam pulled the curtain back and explained how injuries have affected him from playing to his potential this season.

  • MLB proposes delaying season by a month due to COVID-19, playing 154 games with full player pay

    MLB sent the players union a proposal that would pay full salaries if a 154-game season is completed.

  • Jared Goff on trade to Lions: Excited to be somewhere that 'wants me and appreciates me'

    The Rams signed Goff to a $134 million extension with a record guarantee in 2019.

  • Carole Baskin, whose tiger will predict the winner, slams 'irresponsible' fans attending Super Bowl

    The Tiger King star isn't happy that fans will attend the Super Bowl in Tampa next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jim Rutherford's exit makes Penguins face inevitable transfer of power

    The Pittsburgh Penguins could live in the present as long as Jim Rutherford was at the controls. But now that they have to find a replacement, it seems they might have to deal with their uncertain future immediately.

  • Betting Info - Michigan - Yahoo Sports

    Sports betting is now legal in the state of Michigan. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Adidas debuts first ever maternity collection for active, expecting mothers

    There will be more to come from Three Stripes over time, including a fun collaboration with luxury fashion designer Stella McCartney

  • WNBA free agency tracker: Mystics add two-time champ Alysha Clark

    Keep up with the rumors, signings and trades.

  • Hawks center Clint Capela + Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge from 'One Night in Miami'

    Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela and actors Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge join the show.

  • US striker Hoppe signs contract extension with Schalke

    GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — United States forward Matthew Hoppe signed a contract extension with German club Schalke on Monday after scoring five goals in his first nine Bundesliga games. The club said the 19-year-old American's new deal runs until the end of the 2022-23 season. Hoppe was with the Schalke reserves until November. He scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Hoffenheim on Jan. 9 to end Schalke's near-record run of 30 league games without a win. “The last few weeks have been like a dream. I am extremely thankful to everyone at Schalke for giving me this chance," Hoppe said in a statement. “Now I want to play my part in us being successful again.” Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga with eight points from 19 games. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The GO FlyEase, Nike's first hand-free shoe, marks the next evolution in The Swoosh's FlyEase offerings

    A hands-free footwear solution for all.

  • Thatcher Demko's renewed focus helping to get Canucks back on track

    Instead of reflecting on the past, Vancouver Canuck goaltender Thatcher Demko is focused on the present. When the Canucks were in danger of going off the rails, early in the new NHL season, Demko helped put the team back on track. Vancouver (6-5-0) has won four straight games and climbed to over .500 for the first time this year. Demko has been in net for three of those wins and allowed just three goals on a combined 103 shots. This comes after giving up 11 goals on 73 shots in loses to the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens in his first two starts. "It's all about turning the page," said Demko. The lanky 25-year-old had a relatively quiet night in making 23 saves in the Canucks 4-1 winover the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night at Bell MTS Place. Demko was asked if he's returning to the form that saw him give up just two goals on 125 shots in three playoff games against the Vegas Golden Knights last summer. WATCH | Week 2 roundup of the NHL's North Division: "I want to turn the page on the playoffs a little bit," he said. "That was a great little run for me there. I'm all about moving forward and focusing on this year. "I just want to keep building my game. There's a lot of opportunity to continue developing this year. These last three games I think I've been able to do that." Canucks coach Travis Green likes what Demko has shown lately. "He looks a little bit sharper, a little more confident than the first games he played," said Green. "I think that's just a byproduct of playing, getting in some games." 'Difference makers' Vancouver continues on a tough road trip with games Monday and Tuesday in Montreal, then three games in five nights against the Toronto Maple Leafs. "The thing about our group, we want them to be confident, we want them to be excited to play," said Green. "When you win, that's the best way to gain confidence." After an opening-night win against the Edmonton Oilers the Canucks were 1-5 in games against Calgary and Montreal. Vancouver turned things around with a three-game sweep of Ottawa, outscoring the Senators 16-3. Netminder Braden Holtby, who signed as a free agent with the Canucks after 10 years with the Washington Capitals, said both goalies realized they had to play better. "Both of us felt the same way," said Holtby, who looked sharp in making 36 saves in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday. "It wasn't like tear down and start over. We all wanted to be better top to bottom. "As a goaltender you pride yourself on trying to be the difference maker when it's needed. This season it's going to take both of us to be consistent and try to be the difference makers." Lotto Line heating up Besides better goaltending, the Canucks are also getting their scoring touch back. Centre Elias Pettersson had just one assist in the Canucks' first six games but has three goals and six points in the last five games. "I will be honest, my first couple of games haven't been the way I wanted to play," said Pettersson, the league's top rookie in 2019. "I'm the guy to put the most pressure on me. I always want to play good." The Lotto Line of Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser have managed eight goals and seven assists over the last four games. Boeser had consecutive two-goal nights against Ottawa and Winnipeg and headed into Sunday night's play with a league-leading eight goals. "I think my shot is feeling really good," said Boeser, who had 16 goals in 57 games last season. "Our line wasn't playing great. We started to play a lot better, so we need to continue that." Miller, who led the Canucks with 27 goals and 72 assists in 69 games last season, said it took him time to find his legs after missing the first three games of the year due to COVID-19 protocols. "In the first three games [back] my legs were ceasing up halfway through the games," he said. "It was hard." Winning chemistry Feasting on the young Senators helped the Canucks' confidence and the win against the Jets was Vancouver's first in Winnipeg since December 2016. The games against Montreal and Toronto will be a yardstick to see how much the Canucks have improved. Heading into the Sunday night the Canucks led the league in allowing an average 35.9 shots a game and Vancouver's power play was ranked 22nd in the league at 14.6 per cent. Demko still believes the Canucks are trending in the right direction. "We're starting to get some of that chemistry that we were talking about," he said. "When guys are on the same page, everything seems to move a little bit smoother. You start building confidence because you can trust the guy next to you a little more. "I think guys are working really hard and it's paying off."

  • How it started vs. how it's going: Bucs history was creamsicles and 0-26 before a championship revival

    Before a group of defensive stars led a Super Bowl run, the Buccaneers were known for losing.