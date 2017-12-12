Oregon holds off winless Texas Southern 74-68

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- It was the kind of ugly win Payton Pritchard would just as soon forget, except for the performance by the freshman seated next to him.

Pritchard scored 16 points, and Troy Brown had 10 points and 12 rebounds as Oregon struggled to down winless Texas Southern 74-68 on Monday night.

The difference-maker was Kenny Wooten with 13 points and four blocks for the Ducks (7-3), who started the second half on a 16-2 run to open a 48-33 lead but still couldn't shake the Tigers (0-9).

''He's really the reason why we won this game,'' Pritchard said. ''As the season goes on, Kenny is going to have to step up big like he did tonight.

''His talent is there, and he's just got to be ready to play every night like that. He's gotta be a dog. That's what we need and that's what we expect out of him.''

Wooten had a dunk and two inside baskets midway through the second half as the Ducks saw their lead dwindle to single digits.

''Kenny saved us,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said. ''I thought he was the difference in the game.''

Texas Southern trailed 65-64 with 3 1/2 minutes to play before driving layups by Pritchard and Paul White gave Oregon some breathing room. White had 11 points as six Ducks scored in double figures.

Brown scored seven of Oregon's last 12 points, capped by a 3-pointer of an assist from Pritchard.

''We fought it out,'' Pritchard said. ''We had a 15-point lead, so we have to be better than that, we can't give that up''

Donte Clark led the Tigers with 17 points and Demontrae Jefferson had 16.

After a lethargic first half, Oregon relied more on its inside game led by Wooten, MiKyle McIntosh and Brown. The Ducks were 13 of 17 at the foul line in the second half after shooting just five free throws in the first 20 minutes.