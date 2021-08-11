Oregon declares state of emergency as another ‘extreme heatwave’ looms

Photograph: Reuters

The Oregon governor declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as the region prepared for triple-digit temperatures mere weeks after a deadly heatwave clobbered the Pacific north-west.

Kate Brown said: “Oregon is facing yet another extreme heatwave, and it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy.”

The declaration took effect at midday on Tuesday amid concerns over the safety of residents, some of whom do not have air conditioning, and the impact the soaring temperatures could have on critical infrastructure. The order is expected to remain in place until 20 August.

People streamed into cooling centers and misting stations Wednesday as the Pacific north-west began to heat up. Temperatures soared above 90F (32C) by early afternoon in Portland.

In a “worst-case scenario”, the temperature could reach as high as 111F (44C) in some parts of western Oregon by Friday before a weekend cooldown, the National Weather Service warned.

Brown recommended residents take proactive steps to keep cool, including staying well hydrated; visiting one of the dozens of cooling centers at libraries, community centers and other spaces across the state; and watching out for neighbors, friends and family.

The heatwave arrives less than two months after record-high temperatures, which in some areas exceeded 115F (46C), resulted in hundreds of deaths across the Pacific north-west and western Canada. Meteorologists reported that the extreme temperatures came from two pressure systems, while a study from World Weather Attribution determined that the heatwave would have been “virtually impossible without human-caused climate change”.

This week’s heatwave is also the result of a high-pressure system forming over the north-east Pacific. But the temperatures are expected to be more intense as a direct result of the climate crisis, explained Larry O’Neill, Oregon’s state climatologist.

Although these temperatures won’t be as high as they were in late June, in some places they could approach August records or even all-time records, he said.

Story continues

And the fact that temperatures in some areas are expected to climb into the triple digits for the second time this summer is also significant. “This would be kind of a heatwave that maybe we experience every two to three years in the past, but this will be the second strong one this summer,” said O’Neill.

Related: ‘Nowhere is safe’: heat shatters vision of Pacific north-west as climate refuge

O’Neill said: “Each consecutive day that we have over 100-degree weather is when the impacts really compound and we start to see more and more adverse impacts on public health and also on agricultural livestock production, things like that.”

Jon Bonk, a meteorologist at the NWS in Portland, said that, similar to the heatwave in late June, temperatures in many areas of the region were not expected to cool significantly at night. The Willamette Valley and the Portland metropolitan area, for example, typically see their temperatures cool to the 50s or lower 60s this time of year, but they may not get below 70F later this week.

“The folks that are used to receiving relief at night just by opening their windows, say, if they don’t have air conditioning, they’re not getting quite that same relief that they’d ordinarily expect,” he said.

Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, also declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. It will go into effect Wednesday.

Washington state is also expected to see extremely high temperatures, with an excessive heat warning across much of the eastern half of the state. The city of Yakima could see triple digits four days straight beginning on Wednesday, according to the NWS. Seattle is expected to be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the low or mid-90s.

Meanwhile in California, the state’s largest single wildfire in recorded history kept spreading through forestlands as fire crews tried to protect rural towns from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes.

Burning through bone-dry trees, brush and grass, the Dixie fire in the northern Sierra Nevada by Tuesday had destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, including nearly 550 homes. It threatened 14,000 buildings in more than a dozen small mountain and rural towns.

The fire is 27% contained, according to Cal Fire, the state’s fire agency, but fire crews are bracing for rising temperatures and declining humidity in coming days.

North-west of the Dixie fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, hundreds of homes remained threatened by two fires. However, nearly 50% of the McFarland fire was contained. New evacuation orders were issued Monday for residents near the Monument fire, which was only about 3% contained.

South of the Dixie fire, firefighters prevented further growth of the River fire, which broke out last Wednesday near the community of Colfax and destroyed 68 homes. It was nearly 80% contained.

California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 US states, mostly in the west, where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report