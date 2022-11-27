Oregon blows 31-10 lead in stunning 38-34 loss to Oregon State

Sam Cooper
·2 min read

With a trip to the Pac-12 title game at stake, No. 9 Oregon had an all-time collapse at the hands of rival No. 21 Oregon State.

Oregon had a 31-10 lead with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter, but allowed Oregon State to storm back and win 38-34 in stunning fashion.

With a win, Oregon would have locked up a spot in the league championship game against USC next weekend. Instead, the Ducks now have to sweat out the result of Saturday night's Washington vs. Washington State game in Pullman.

And they have nobody to blame but themselves.

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez (6) is brought down by Oregon defensive back Jamal Hill (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
In the fourth quarter alone, Oregon State scored three touchdowns in a span of 5:13, flipping what was a 34-17 lead for Oregon into a 38-34 advantage for the Beavers. During that stretch, Oregon’s punter fumbled a snap inside the Ducks’ 5-yard line, gifting the Beavers a touchdown.

And then on the ensuing possession, Oregon went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 29-yard line and could not pick up the yard it needed. Four plays later, Oregon State was back in the end zone and improbably had a 38-34 lead with 8:11 to play.

From there, Oregon’s offense put together a long drive. But the Ducks could not finish it.

Oregon marched all the way down the field and had four shots at the end zone from the 5-yard line. The first three plays were runs, and the Ducks could only get to the 2-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, Bo Nix rolled right but his pass fell incomplete, giving the ball back to the Beavers with 2:58 remaining.

Oregon State had completed only six passes all game, so Oregon knew what was coming next. But the Ducks still couldn’t stop it. Oregon State ran it three straight times up the middle and picked up the game-sealing first down when Deshaun Fenwick plunged forward for two yards on a third-and-1 play from the 12.

With the first down, Oregon State was able to run out the clock and put a massive dent in Oregon’s hopes of playing in the Pac-12 title game.

Now if Washington beats Washington State later Saturday night, Utah will go to the Pac-12 title game to face USC instead of Oregon. If Washington State beats Washington, Oregon will play for the Pac-12 championship despite the loss in Corvallis.

