The Ordinary Quietly Discontinues Its Foundations and Concealer

Skincare brand, The Ordinary quietly announced the discontinuation of their color category, specifically its foundations and concealers.

This cements the adage that "nothing good lasts forever." Regarding affordability and effectiveness, The Ordinary checked all boxes with its "Colours" line, which was loved for its workable formulas rooted in science, skincare and real textures and tones. Both the foundation and concealer came in an extensive range of shades, which most skincare brands fail to implement when launching into the color category. The brand cited in an Instagram post that low sales were why the staple items were discontinued. "Despite many people loving the formulas, we didn't manage to reach enough of you with our Colours range and the products have not been profitable since their launch. Although we really strongly believe in both products, their popularity simply was not strong enough to make their production sustainable."

For those wondering, the concealers will be the first to leave as of January 30, 2023, with both foundations staying in stock until June 2023, although the brand has stated they've stopped production. See more of The Ordinary's announcement ahead.