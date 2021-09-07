Here are the new The Ordinary products dropping at Target — starting as low as $5

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re a fan of The Ordinary, you’ve probably only been able to find the brand at places like Sephora, Ulta or on the brand’s site. While that works for some, there is great news for Target lovers: The Ordinary is now at Target!

Seriously, who does not love shopping at Target (IRL and online?). If you are someone who can shop at Target for one thing and come out with just that thing, you may be a superhero. The rest of us? We’re shopping.

As you probably know, Ulta Beauty now has a shop within 100 Target stores across the country, with an expected 800 more shops to pop up over the next few years. Therefore, we get The Ordinary at Target, and honestly, this is what pure joy feels like.

If you’re not aware of The Ordinary, it is a skin care brand that delivers potent key ingredients for a variety of skin concerns. The best part is the brand’s affordability, with some products starting as low as $5. There’s a little something for everyone, so it’s really important for you to just check it out and see.

If you’ve wanted to get into skin care and try out The Ordinary products, here are some items you should consider.

This hyaluronic formulation replenishes lost moisture and maintains healthy-looking skin. This is a great addition to your skin care routine especially as the weather begins to change!

Tone your skin with this toner that contains glycolic acid, amino acids, aloe vera, ginseng and Tasmanian pepperberry. It specifically tackles texture and uneven skin, making it great if you are trying to treat discoloration or dark spots.

Cleanse your face with this gentle, moisturizing facial cleanser that dissolves and removes makeup and skin impurities. It’s also a great option if you have dry or sensitive skin.

Wake up the skin under your eyes with this caffeine solution that instantly reduces the appearance of pigmentation and puffiness.

Say goodbye to pesky acne breakouts with this mask that contains 2% salicylic acid, vegetable charcoal and Amazonian clays. In addition to helping reduce oil production, it also helps brighten the skin and improve texture.

