‘When ordinary is not an option:’ Wine country home with 360° views lists for $14.5M

A modern home on nearly 60 acres in the California wine country that holds 360° views of Spring Mountain vineyards, the floor of Napa Valley, Mount Diablo and Mount St. Helena is for sale for $14.5 million.

Architect Regan Bice designed the stunning estate at 3644 Spring Mountain Road in St. Helena to take advantage of those far-reaching views.

“When ordinary is not an option, come explore the exceptional. for those views,” the official property listing says.

The main residence, 6,136 square feet, features three en-suite bedrooms, a media room with hidden bunk beds, four full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. A great room has cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors that open to a covered terrace. A gorgeous gas fireplace gives warmth to the room. A primary suite comes with commanding views itself, a spa-like bath and private access to offices above.

Entertainment opportunities abound. There’s a game room, gym, temperature-controlled wine room, bocce court and infinity edge pool and spa.

An elevator offers access to the main living levels and garage.

A private, contemporary cottage on the property spans 1,073 square feet.

The home was previously listed for $16.5 million in March 2020.

Carole Sauers and Eric Drew of Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents.