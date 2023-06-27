‘I ordered mushrooms online – then told the police it was my daughter’

Microdosing

When Catherine went on a minibreak over the May half term, she’d expected to swim in the sea, pound the streets looking for artisan bread and box-tick every other minibreak cliché. She did not expect to find herself nibbling tentatively on a small square of chocolate that contained something more mind-altering than cocoa solids.

In the pantheon of intoxicants, she’d presumed to imbibe nothing more potent than an Aperol Spritz. Being on holiday with three other mums and their 10-year-old sons, hallucinogens hadn’t exactly been on the menu. This definitely wasn’t the kind of trip she’d anticipated.

“I ate the chocolate, though,” she says. “I was a few wines in when Emma suggested we try it. She was totally up front about what was in it – drugs – but because she used the term ‘microdosing’, it sounded fairly innocuous. She promised the effects were subtle – more subtle than being drunk – and said it would do nothing more than make us feel a bit warm and fuzzy.”

As a lawyer and an active member of the PTA at their children’s primary school, Emma was the last person Catherine would have expected to go on a minibreak armed with hallucinogens. (And, of course, if the break had been abroad, Emma would have run the risk of being arrested at the airport.) But Emma’s good character was the reason that Catherine – who had never taken drugs in her life – decided to throw caution to the wind. Sure enough, Emma’s “magic chocolate” had the promised subtle effect. “Everything got funnier,” she remembers. “We played charades with the kids – a game I normally hate – and it was hilarious. I felt less inhibited, but not in a swinging from the chandeliers way. I felt lucid, and totally in control.”

There are those who would opine, with justification, that intoxicants and childcare should never be mixed. But for a growing number of midlifers, microdosing is a far less mind-altering, more agreeable way to stitch up the ravelled sleeve of care than pouring a large glass of Malbec. As the term implies, the process involves taking a tiny fraction of the hallucinogens LSD or psilocybin (more commonly known as magic mushrooms), resulting in a subtle effect that enthusiasts claim can heighten alertness and creativity, alleviate stress and anxiety and even help improve sleep.

Microdosing has been popular in Silicon Valley for years, and also in Hollywood, where it’s rumoured to be the relaxant of choice for a cabal of A-list actors d’une certain age. Celebrities who have admitted to trying psilocybin include Susan Sarandon, Frances McDormand, Kristen Bell and Harry Styles. Such is its popularity among the British middle classes that last week a judge in Oxford issued a reminder that mushrooms are a class A drug in the same category as cocaine. Recorder Samantha Presland was speaking after the sentencing of a 26-year-old man from Bicester for possession of 101g of mushrooms. She said anyone tempted to run a cocktail party with magic mushrooms would be looking down the “barrel” of a 14-year jail sentence for playing a leading role in dealing drugs.

Just because the dosage is small doesn’t make it any more permissible in the eyes of the law, as Natasha, a 48-year-old company director from Surrey, found to her cost when she ordered psilocybin online. “I did a lot of research – incognito, with VPN [to mask her IP address] – and discovered a few places in Amsterdam that specialised in microdosing. I chose the one that had the most positive reviews and comprehensive guidance, and ordered a couple of months’ worth.”

Two weeks later, Natasha opened her front door to a police officer standing in front of a large police van. “He asked me to confirm my identity, then told me they had intercepted illegal substances at customs, addressed to me. I was scared they were going to take me away in the van, so denied all knowledge and then – to my shame – said it must have been my daughter, who was not in the house at the time. I got away with a warning that they would be ‘watching me’ and if anything happened again they would return with a search warrant.”

Undeterred, Natasha managed to track down a UK supplier on Instagram. “They arrived in a small jiffy bag sent untracked via Royal Mail. All I know about my supplier is his name and bank account details. I have no idea where he is.”

Whether you see the funny, faintly ridiculous side of microdosing or consider it as grave an error of judgment as snorting cocaine, for an increasing number of people, it’s an attractive proposition whose benefits far outweigh its drawbacks. Now in her sixties, Miranda, a psychotherapist, has been using psilocybin in capsule form for 18 months, and says it’s the only thing that has helped with her depression. “I’ve tried lots of interventions over the years – therapy, SSRI [antidepressants], hardcore exercise, meditative yoga – which worked to a degree, but I could always feel the black dog lurking.”

After researching mushroom microdosing online, Miranda figured she had nothing to lose. “I had never taken psychedelics or any class A drugs – I was always a bit scared. I knew it was important to get the dose right, as I didn’t want to have a trip or any kind of psychedelic experience. Psilocybin is non-addictive, but you do build a tolerance to it quite quickly, so need regular breaks.”

She currently takes it for three days, then has two days off, a level of usage that costs her £70 for a three-month supply. “The result was evident after two doses. My anxiety was gone. I felt calmer, lighter and stronger, and have continued to do so. My resilience is very much enhanced, and I’m more capable of focusing on work tasks. Other than these benefits, I feel no different cognitively.”

Would that all users could say the same. In April, a group of ramblers in the Lake District had to be escorted to safety by Keswick’s mountain-rescue team, having become unwell after taking magic mushrooms. As with any intoxicant, effects vary from person to person. Nor do we know of their long-term effects. “My concern with microdosing is that psychedelics are mind-changing chemicals, and we haven’t thoroughly researched and do not understand the effects of being under the influence of them – even at low doses,” warns psychiatrist Prof Joanna Moncrief. “We don’t have data on how they might affect someone’s physical health, behaviour or brain with continued use. I worry that people don’t realise how little we know.” And, of course, as is the case when buying any illegal drug, the customer cannot guarantee what other harmful substances may be in their “chocolate”.

There are other downsides. For Louise, 40, the rituals around psilocybin are as dreary as that of any other drug. “My friends used to do cocaine at dinner parties. Now they spend the whole time bragging about microdosing, and it’s just as tedious. I also think it’s hilarious that everyone seems to think it’s healthy, because it’s “natural” and doesn’t have the calories of booze. I have a friend who’s given up drinking and was really impressed at how well he’d stuck to it. Then I discovered he now just takes weed pills when he goes out. It makes him really dozy – I definitely preferred him after a few cocktails.”

Whether you’re rambling, minibreaking or watching Succession reruns in your front room, if you’re considering psilocybin as your relaxant of choice, it pays to be informed, careful and above all, moderate. “This isn’t about trying to get tw----d,” says Catherine, who, since her first experience, says she now dabbles with psilocybin two or three times a year. It is similar to the trend for “quiet” or understated luxury, “but with drugs instead of cashmere,” she adds. “It’s a quiet high, that no-one would even notice unless you told them. That’s what I like about it.”

