Order the brand new Solo Stove Fire Pit Surround for a sizzling $160 off ahead of Black Friday

Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
·2 min read
If you love outdoor entertaining, even when the temperatures start to drop, we're with you. A good outdoor fire pit can help keep those unforgettable backyard hangs going all year round. Solo Stove just released the Fire Pit Surround to offer added protection and the perfect spot to place snacks and drinks as you relax by the fire.

For fans of Solo Stove's cult-favorite line of smokeless fire pits, the just-released Fire Pit Surround will be a hot new addition to your outdoor oasis. Designed to provide protection from accidentally grazing the external walls of your Solo Stove fire pit as well as a tabletop for drinks and food. The Bonfire and Ranger Surround is currently marked down from $449.99 to just $289.99—a sizzling $160 price cut—and you can order today for an estimated ship date of Monday, January 2, 2023. The Yukon Surround is typically $499.99 but you can snag it for $160 off at just $339.99 with an estimated ship date of Monday, January 2, 2023.

Solo Stove makes one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, so this fire pit accessory is sure to please. Made of powder-coated steel and durable UV-resistant outdoor fabric, the Surround serves as a 360° protective barrier for your hands, playful puppy tails and more. The seven-inch perforated tabletop reduces heat absorption and allows cool air to flow around the fire pit, making it the perfect place for your late-night snacks or cocktails. For added safety and comfort, consider ordering the Surround tabletop barrier—currently $160 off.

Don't limit your outdoor get togethers to the summer. Order Solo Stove's new Fire Pit Surround now and heat up your backyard this winter. Just be sure to place your order soon—there's no telling when this sale will burn out.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

