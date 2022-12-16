Orchestra has fun with this movie soundtrack. And welcome holidays with ‘Messiah’

In the 2003 film “Elf,” Buddy declares, “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups. Candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup.”

The Kansas City Symphony will perform the soundtrack live as “Elf” is shown on the big screen Dec. 21 to 24 at Helzberg Hall.

The film stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a regular guy raised by Santa’s elves, who is now on a search for his biological father in New York City. With a supporting cast that includes James Caan, Ed Asner, Bob Newhart and Zooey Deschanel and a clever script, “Elf” appeals to adults and children alike.

The music in “Elf” is also a big part of its appeal. The movie’s soundtrack sold 695,000 copies in the United States. Besides holiday classics performed by the likes of Lena Horne and Ray Charles, the score by John Debney is just delightful. To hear it performed live by the Kansas City Symphony will be frosting on the cake, Buddy’s favorite snack.

7 p.m. Dec. 21, 22 and 23 and 11 a.m. Dec. 24. Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $75-$135. 816-471-0400 or kcsymphony.org.

Village Presbyterian Church — Tidings of Joy

Village Presbyterian does Christmas right. Every year on the Sunday before Christmas, the music-loving congregation presents “Tidings of Joy,” a meditative concert led by music director Will Breytspraak. It combines spoken word with comforting carols performed by Village Choirs, organist Elisa Bickers and the Kansas City Wind Symphony directed by Langston Hemenway.

Two performances of “Tidings of Joy” are at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Village Presbyterian.

Another way Village Presbyterian honors the spirit of the season is by collecting a free will offering for a local charity. This year, it’s Reconciliation Services Therapy and Case Management Expansion, a very worthy organization dedicated to revitalizing Troost Avenue and the surrounding communities.

3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road. Free. villagepres.org.

Te Deum — O Magnum Mysterium

“O Magnum Mysterium” is a Christmas motet going back at least to the 13th century. The hymn, which celebrates the wonder of the Nativity story, has inspired countless composers through the ages.

Te Deum, led by artistic director Matthew Christopher Shepard, will perform four settings of “O Magnum Mysterium” Dec. 19 at Village Presbyterian Church and Dec. 20 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

One of the settings Te Deum will perform is by the group’s composer-in-residence, James Eakin III, with a newly commissioned text by poet Charles Anthony Silvestri.

7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Village Presbyterian Church , 6641 Mission Road, and Dec. 20 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1307 Holmes St. $20-$25.

The Spire Chamber Ensemble, led by Ben Spalding, presents the “Messiah” performed on period instruments Dec. 19 at Helzberg Hall.

Spire Chamber Ensemble — Messiah

For those who prefer an authentic approach to “Messiah,” the Spire Chamber Ensemble, led by Ben Spalding, presents Handel’s oratorio performed on period instruments Dec. 19 at Helzberg Hall. The soloists are members of Spalding’s outstanding choir.

7 p.m. Dec. 19. Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $25-$50. spirechamberensemble.org.

