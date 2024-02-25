Orcas thrill beachgoers at Seattle park; even the dog is excited

Beachgoers at Seattle’s Golden Gardens Park on Saturday were thrilled when orcas began to breach just yards from shore.

The accompanying footage was captured by Alyssa Slovinac and shared via X by Madison Wade of King 5 News.

It begins with one orca leaping almost entirely out of the water and includes more breaching and other types of behavior.

Look at these orcas!!! Incredible video captured today by Alyssa Slovinac at Golden Gardens in #Seattle @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/VfaWfDCdOY — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) February 25, 2024

“Oh … my god,” the videographer says in apparent disbelief.

Others express similar sentiments as gulls arrive and a dog begins to bark.

Orca sightings off Seattle are not uncommon, but it’s undoubtedly a rare thrill when the iconic mammals join your group on a morning walk.

