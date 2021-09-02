Orbit Garant Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Conference Call and Webcast

VAL-D'OR, QC, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after market close on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Eric Alexandre, President and CEO, and Daniel Maheu, CFO, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. A live webcast of the call will be available on Orbit Garant's website at: http://www.orbitgarant.com/en/events. The webcast will be archived following conclusion of the call.

To access a replay of the conference call dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 712332 #. The replay will be available until September 29, 2021.

About Orbit Garant

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 223 drill rigs and approximately 1,250 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/02/c5915.html